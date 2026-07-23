Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings, Achieves Highest Quarterly Net Income in Company History, and Earns National Top-Performing Bank Recognition

CATSKILL, N.Y., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GCBC), the holding company for the Bank of Greene County and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank, today reported net income for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. Net income for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 was $11.3 million, or $0.67 per basic and diluted share, and $41.0 million, or $2.41 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to $9.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, and $31.1 million, or $1.83 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Net income increased $9.9 million, or 31.7%, when comparing the fiscal years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Highlights:

Net Income: $41.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, a new record high

Total Assets: $3.2 billion at June 30, 2026, a new record high

Net Loans: $1.7 billion at June 30, 2026, a new record high

Total Deposits: $2.7 billion at June 30, 2026

Return on Average Assets: 1.35% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026

Return on Average Equity: 15.91% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026

Donald Gibson, President & CEO stated: "Fiscal 2026 was a truly exceptional year for Greene County Bancorp, Inc. We achieved record net income of $41.0 million, record quarterly earnings of $11.3 million, and reached all-time highs in both assets and net loans. These accomplishments reflect the strength of our relationship-based community banking model, the loyalty of our customers, and the dedication of our employees throughout the organization.

We are especially honored to be recognized by Bank Director Magazine's RankingBanking report as one of the nation's top-performing banks under $5.0 billion in assets. This recognition is particularly meaningful because it is based on key measures of profitability, asset quality, and capital strength-areas that have long been central to our operating philosophy.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to serving the individuals, businesses, municipalities, and communities that have contributed to our success. Our consistent performance, strong balance sheet, and disciplined growth strategy position us well to continue creating long-term value for our customers, shareholders, employees, and communities."

Total consolidated assets for the Company were $3.2 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily consisting of $1.7 billion of net loans and $1.2 billion of total securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity. Consolidated deposits totaled $2.7 billion at June 30, 2026, consisting of retail, business, municipal and private banking relationships.

Pre-provision net income was $43.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $32.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $10.6 million, or 32.7%. Pre-provision net income measures the Company's net income not including the provision for credit losses. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure assists investors in comprehending the impact of the provision for credit losses on the Company's reported results, offering an alternative view of the Company's performance and the Company's ability to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.

The Company strategically manages its balance sheet by focusing on higher-yielding loans and securities, and lowering deposit rates to align with the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. This resulted in a higher net interest margin for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the year ended June 30, 2025. Continued geopolitical disruptions, higher energy prices and shifting tariff policies complicate the economic outlook. With shifting global alliances and market volatility, our focus remains our commitment to building shareholder value while serving the financial needs of our communities. The Company continues to deliver strong performance and stability against an unpredictable geopolitical landscape.

Selected highlights for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, are as follows:

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income increased $4.4 million to $21.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income increased $17.8 million to $77.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2026, from $60.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets, which increased $135.6 million and $195.6 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, an increase in interest rates on interest-earning assets, which increased 17 basis points for both the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 34 and 29 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased $74.9 million and $143.4 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



Average loan balances increased $123.4 million and $143.5 million and the yield on loans increased 7 and 13 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The average balance of securities increased $36.5 million and $72.8 million and the yield on such securities increased 29 and 26 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The average interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased $25.1 million and $21.6 million and the yield on interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased 84 and 71 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



The cost of NOW deposits decreased 38 and 36 basis points, the cost of certificates of deposits decreased 42 and 57 basis points and the cost of savings and money market deposits decreased 6 and 2 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The growth in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to an increase in average NOW deposits of $65.2 million and $124.5 million and an increase in average certificates of deposits of $21.1 million and $39.2 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. This was partially offset by a decrease in average savings and money market deposits of $8.2 million and $12.6 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. When comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, yields on interest-earning assets increased while the costs of interest-bearing deposits declined, reflecting continued asset repricing and the Company's strategic reduction in deposit rates.





increased $4.4 million to $21.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income increased $17.8 million to $77.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2026, from $60.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets, which increased $135.6 million and $195.6 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, an increase in interest rates on interest-earning assets, which increased 17 basis points for both the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 34 and 29 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased $74.9 million and $143.4 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Average loan balances increased $123.4 million and $143.5 million and the yield on loans increased 7 and 13 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The average balance of securities increased $36.5 million and $72.8 million and the yield on such securities increased 29 and 26 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The average interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased $25.1 million and $21.6 million and the yield on interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased 84 and 71 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The cost of NOW deposits decreased 38 and 36 basis points, the cost of certificates of deposits decreased 42 and 57 basis points and the cost of savings and money market deposits decreased 6 and 2 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The growth in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to an increase in average NOW deposits of $65.2 million and $124.5 million and an increase in average certificates of deposits of $21.1 million and $39.2 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. This was partially offset by a decrease in average savings and money market deposits of $8.2 million and $12.6 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. When comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, yields on interest-earning assets increased while the costs of interest-bearing deposits declined, reflecting continued asset repricing and the Company's strategic reduction in deposit rates. Net interest rate spread increased 51 basis points to 2.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 2.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest rate spread increased 46 basis points to 2.43% for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 1.97% for the year ended June 30, 2025.





increased 51 basis points to 2.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 2.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest rate spread increased 46 basis points to 2.43% for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 1.97% for the year ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin increased 49 basis points to 2.86% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 2.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin increased 46 basis points to 2.65% for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 2.19% for the year ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest rate spread and net interest margin for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 was driven by higher interest income on loans and securities, as earning assets repriced and new originations reflected yields above prior-period levels, combined with disciplined deposit pricing that reduced funding costs.





increased 49 basis points to 2.86% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 2.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin increased 46 basis points to 2.65% for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 2.19% for the year ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest rate spread and net interest margin for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 was driven by higher interest income on loans and securities, as earning assets repriced and new originations reflected yields above prior-period levels, combined with disciplined deposit pricing that reduced funding costs. Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Company's investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.15% and 2.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was 2.95% and 2.47% for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



Credit Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses amounted to a charge of $126,000 and a benefit of $880,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and a charge of $2.0 million and $1.3 million for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The provision for the year ended June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to an increase in loan volume. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans receivable was 1.25% at June 30, 2026 as compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2025.





amounted to a charge of $126,000 and a benefit of $880,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and a charge of $2.0 million and $1.3 million for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The provision for the year ended June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to an increase in loan volume. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans receivable was 1.25% at June 30, 2026 as compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2025. Commercial and commercial real estate loans classified as substandard and special mention totaled $40.0 million at June 30, 2026, and $39.4 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $524,000. Of the loans classified as substandard or special mention, $38.8 million were performing at June 30, 2026. There were no loans classified as doubtful or loss at June 30, 2026 or June 30, 2025.





as substandard and special mention totaled $40.0 million at June 30, 2026, and $39.4 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $524,000. Of the loans classified as substandard or special mention, $38.8 million were performing at June 30, 2026. There were no loans classified as doubtful or loss at June 30, 2026 or June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs on loans amounted to $65,000 and $44,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, an increase of $21,000. Net charge-offs totaled $338,000 and $349,000 for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, a decrease of $11,000. There were no material charge-offs in any loan segment during the three months and year ended June 30, 2026.





amounted to $65,000 and $44,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, an increase of $21,000. Net charge-offs totaled $338,000 and $349,000 for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, a decrease of $11,000. There were no material charge-offs in any loan segment during the three months and year ended June 30, 2026. Nonperforming loans amounted to $3.9 million at June 30, 2026 and $3.1 million at June 30, 2025. The activity in nonperforming loans during the period included $871,000 in loan repayments, $117,000 in charge-offs, and $1.9 million of loans placed into nonperforming status. At June 30, 2026, nonperforming assets were 0.12% of total assets as compared to 0.10% at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, nonperforming loans were 0.23% of net loans as compared to 0.19% at June 30, 2025.



Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income increased $61,000, or 1.6%, to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Noninterest income decreased $566,000, or 3.7%, to $14.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $15.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. The decrease during the year ended June 30, 2026 was primarily due to a reduction of $619,000 in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts and the Company earning an Employee Retention Tax Credit ("ERTC") of $610,000 during the year ended June 30, 2025. This was partially offset by an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $210,000, an increase of $203,000 in service charge income, and an increase of $112,000 in debit card fees and incentives.





increased $61,000, or 1.6%, to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Noninterest income decreased $566,000, or 3.7%, to $14.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $15.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. The decrease during the year ended June 30, 2026 was primarily due to a reduction of $619,000 in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts and the Company earning an Employee Retention Tax Credit ("ERTC") of $610,000 during the year ended June 30, 2025. This was partially offset by an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $210,000, an increase of $203,000 in service charge income, and an increase of $112,000 in debit card fees and incentives. Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million, or 14.7%, to $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase during the three months ended June 30, 2026 was primarily due to an increase of $866,000 in salaries and employee benefits, an increase of $250,000 in charitable contributions as the Bank made a charitable donation to the Bank of Greene County Charitable Foundation, and an increase of $157,000 in the allowance for credit losses unfunded commitment expense, due to an increase in the Company's contractual obligation to extend credit. Noninterest expense increased $4.3 million, or 11.0%, to $43.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $39.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. The increase during the year ended June 30, 2026 was primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million in salaries and employee benefits, a $905,000 non-cash settlement charge as a result of the completed termination of the Company's defined benefit pension plan, an increase of $500,000 in charitable contributions as the Bank made a charitable donation to the Bank of Greene County Charitable Foundation, an increase of $369,000 in computer software, supplies and support fees, an increase of $265,000 in service and data processing expenses, an increase of $244,000 in occupancy expenses, and an increase of $134,000 in legal and professional fees. This was partially offset by a $864,000 decrease in the allowance for credit losses unfunded commitment expense.



Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes reflects the expected tax associated with the pre-tax income generated for the given period and certain regulatory requirements. The effective tax rate was 12.3% and 12.4% for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026, and 14.8% and 10.2% for the three months and year ended June 30, 2025, respectively. The statutory tax rate is impacted by the benefits derived from tax-exempt bond and loan income, the Company's real estate investment trust subsidiary income, income received on the bank owned life insurance and tax credits to arrive at the effective tax rate. The decrease during the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 is primarily due to the mix of permanent tax differences. The increase during the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 is primarily due to higher mix of pre-tax income and reflects a lower mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantage loans, and bank owned life insurance in proportion to pre-tax income.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets of the Company were $3.2 billion at June 30, 2026 and $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $142.8 million, or 4.7%.



During the year ended June 30, 2026, the Company terminated its defined benefit pension plan, with all remaining obligations settled using plan assets for approximately $3.5 million.





of the Company were $3.2 billion at June 30, 2026 and $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $142.8 million, or 4.7%. During the year ended June 30, 2026, the Company terminated its defined benefit pension plan, with all remaining obligations settled using plan assets for approximately $3.5 million. Total cash and cash equivalents for the Company were $144.9 million at June 30, 2026 and $183.1 million at June 30, 2025. The Company has continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions as of June 30, 2026.





for the Company were $144.9 million at June 30, 2026 and $183.1 million at June 30, 2025. The Company has continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions as of June 30, 2026. Securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity increased $45.1 million, or 4.0%, to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2025. Securities purchased totaled $694.2 million during the year ended June 30, 2026, primarily consisting of $340.5 million of state and political subdivision securities, $254.2 million of U.S. Treasuries, $78.0 million of mortgage-backed securities, $12.5 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $9.0 million of corporate debt securities. Principal pay-downs and maturities during the year ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $644.8 million, primarily consisting of $320.1 million of state and political subdivision securities, $261.0 million of U.S. Treasuries, $44.5 million of mortgage-backed securities, $15.3 million of corporate debt securities, and $3.9 million of collateralized mortgage obligations.





increased $45.1 million, or 4.0%, to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2025. Securities purchased totaled $694.2 million during the year ended June 30, 2026, primarily consisting of $340.5 million of state and political subdivision securities, $254.2 million of U.S. Treasuries, $78.0 million of mortgage-backed securities, $12.5 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $9.0 million of corporate debt securities. Principal pay-downs and maturities during the year ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $644.8 million, primarily consisting of $320.1 million of state and political subdivision securities, $261.0 million of U.S. Treasuries, $44.5 million of mortgage-backed securities, $15.3 million of corporate debt securities, and $3.9 million of collateralized mortgage obligations. Net loans receivable increased $124.2 million, or 7.7%, to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025. Loan growth experienced during the year ended June 30, 2026, consisted primarily of $92.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $24.7 million in commercial loans, and $11.3 million in home equity loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.7 million, or 8.5%, to $21.9 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $20.1 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily attributable to an increase in loan volume.





increased $124.2 million, or 7.7%, to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025. Loan growth experienced during the year ended June 30, 2026, consisted primarily of $92.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $24.7 million in commercial loans, and $11.3 million in home equity loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.7 million, or 8.5%, to $21.9 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $20.1 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily attributable to an increase in loan volume. Deposits totaled $2.7 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $73.6 million, or 2.8%. The Company had $52.4 million and $51.6 million of brokered deposits at June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. NOW deposits increased $30.2 million, or 1.5%, noninterest bearing deposits increased $30.1 million, or 27.3%, and certificates of deposits increased $20.6 million, or 9.0%, when comparing June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025. Savings deposits decreased $3.7 million, or 1.5%, and money market deposits decreased $3.6 million, or 3.5%, when comparing June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025.





totaled $2.7 billion at June 30, 2026 as compared to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $73.6 million, or 2.8%. The Company had $52.4 million and $51.6 million of brokered deposits at June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. NOW deposits increased $30.2 million, or 1.5%, noninterest bearing deposits increased $30.1 million, or 27.3%, and certificates of deposits increased $20.6 million, or 9.0%, when comparing June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025. Savings deposits decreased $3.7 million, or 1.5%, and money market deposits decreased $3.6 million, or 3.5%, when comparing June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025. Borrowings amounted to $155.1 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $128.1 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $27.0 million. At June 30, 2026, borrowings included $119.0 million of overnight borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB"), $29.9 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes and $6.2 million of long-term borrowings with the FHLB. On October 1, 2025, the entire outstanding principal amount of the $20.0 million 4.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due September 17, 2030, was redeemed. The redemption was funded by cash on hand.





amounted to $155.1 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $128.1 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $27.0 million. At June 30, 2026, borrowings included $119.0 million of overnight borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB"), $29.9 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes and $6.2 million of long-term borrowings with the FHLB. On October 1, 2025, the entire outstanding principal amount of the $20.0 million 4.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due September 17, 2030, was redeemed. The redemption was funded by cash on hand. Shareholders' equity increased to $277.8 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $238.8 million at June 30, 2025, resulting primarily from net income of $41.0 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.0 million, partially offset by dividends declared and paid of $4.0 million. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 1,343 shares of common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2026, at an average price of $23.50, for an aggregate purchase price of $31,558. As of the year ended June 30, 2026, 398,657 shares remain in the current stock repurchase program. There were no repurchases during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.



Corporate Overview

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County, and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank. The Company is the leading provider of community-based banking services throughout the Hudson Valley and Capital Region of New York State. Its customers include individuals, businesses, municipalities and other institutions. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is dedicated to promoting economic development and a high quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit www.tbogc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describes the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, interest rates and inflation; changes in asset quality; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; changes in laws or regulations; the effects of any federal government shutdown; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in technology; failures or breaches of our IT security systems; our ability to introduce new products and services and capitalize on growth opportunities; changes in accounting policies and practices; our ability to retain key employees; and the effects of natural disasters and geopolitical events, including terrorism, conflict and acts of war.

For more information, please see our reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.

The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of net interest margin utilizing a fully taxable-equivalent adjustment and pre-provision net income. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the tables on page 9 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Selected Financial Ratios (Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months

At or for the Years

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest income - 33,429 - 30,739 - 131,127 - 117,705 Interest expense 12,280 14,033 53,213 57,584 Net interest income 21,149 16,706 77,914 60,121 Provision for credit losses 126 (880 - 2,033 1,316 Noninterest income 3,826 3,765 14,667 15,233 Noninterest expense 11,921 10,394 43,716 39,372 Income before taxes 12,928 10,957 46,832 34,666 Tax provision 1,590 1,624 5,810 3,528 Net income - 11,338 - 9,333 - 41,022 - 31,138 Basic and diluted EPS - 0.67 - 0.55 - 2.41 - 1.83 Weighted average shares outstanding 17,025,485 17,026,828 17,025,485 17,026,828 Dividends declared per share(4) - 0.10 - 0.09 - 0.40 - 0.36 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets1) 1.48 - 1.28 - 1.35 - 1.10 - Return on average equity1) 16.64 - 15.98 - 15.91 - 14.08 - Net interest rate spread1) 2.65 - 2.14 - 2.43 - 1.97 - Net interest margin1) 2.86 - 2.37 - 2.65 - 2.19 - Fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin2) 3.15 - 2.67 - 2.95 - 2.47 - Efficiency ratio3) 47.73 - 50.77 - 47.22 - 52.25 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 - 0.10 - Non-performing loans to net loans 0.23 - 0.19 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 555.36 - 658.37 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.25 - 1.24 - Shareholders' equity to total assets 8.73 - 7.85 - Dividend payout ratio4) 16.60 - 19.67 - Actual dividends paid to net income5) 9.87 - 14.37 - Book value per share - 16.32 - 14.03 (1) Ratios are annualized when necessary.

(2) Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company's investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income.

(3) The efficiency ratio has been calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4) The dividend payout ratio has been calculated based on the dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. No adjustments have been made to account for dividends waived by Greene County Bancorp, MHC ("MHC"), the Company's majority shareholder, owning 54.1% of the shares outstanding.

(5) Dividends declared divided by net income. The MHC waived its right to receive dividends declared during the three months ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2026. Dividends declared during the three months ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2026, were paid to the MHC.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

At

June 30, 2026 At

June 30, 2025 Dollars in thousands, except share data Assets Cash and due from banks - 12,306 - 12,788 Interest-bearing deposits 132,599 170,290 Total cash and cash equivalents 144,905 183,078 Long-term certificate of deposit 1,225 1,425 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 373,810 356,062 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $530 and $548 at June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025 803,553 776,147 Equity securities, at fair value 388 402 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,777 5,504 Loans receivable 1,753,342 1,627,406 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (21,859 - (20,146 - Net loans receivable 1,731,483 1,607,260 Premises and equipment, net 14,839 15,232 Bank owned life insurance 68,895 59,795 Accrued interest receivable 17,184 16,381 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,368 19,323 Total assets - 3,183,427 - 3,040,609 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Noninterest bearing deposits - 140,229 - 110,163 Interest bearing deposits 2,573,170 2,529,672 Total deposits 2,713,399 2,639,835 Borrowings, short-term 119,000 74,000 Borrowings, long-term 6,166 4,189 Subordinated notes payable, net 29,979 49,867 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,052 33,881 Total liabilities 2,905,596 2,801,772 Total shareholders' equity 277,831 238,837 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 3,183,427 - 3,040,609 Common shares outstanding 17,025,485 17,026,828 Treasury shares 197,195 195,852

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at the fully taxable-equivalent net interest margins.

For the three months ended

June 30, For the years ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net interest income (GAAP) - 21,149 - 16,706 - 77,914 - 60,121 Tax-equivalent adjustment1) 2,189 2,130 8,676 7,679 Net interest income-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) - 23,338 - 18,836 - 86,590 - 67,800 Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) - 2,960,541 - 2,824,952 - 2,935,094 - 2,739,472 Net interest margin-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 3.15 - 2.67 - 2.95 - 2.47 -

(1) Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company's investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The rate used for this adjustment was 21% for federal income taxes for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, 4.44% for New York State income taxes for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at pre-provision net income.

For the three months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Net income (GAAP) - 11,338 - 9,333 Provision for credit losses 126 (880 - Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) - 11,464 - 8,453

For the years ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Net income (GAAP) - 41,022 - 31,138 Provision for credit losses 2,033 1,316 Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) - 43,055 - 32,454

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

For Further Information Contact:

Donald E. Gibson

President & CEO

(518) 943-2600

donaldg@tbogc.com

Nick Barzee

SVP & CFO

(518) 943-2600

nickb@tbogc.com