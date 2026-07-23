EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe continues to expand in the mining sector with a new contract at a gold mine in Senegal

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL), a leading player in the fields of civil explosives, drilling and blasting, and related services, announces that its subsidiary EPC Mineex Senegal has secured a major contract with Boto SA (Managem Group), the company operating the Boto gold mine in Senegal.

With a total value of around 15,000 million CFA francs (€23 million) over a three-year period, this contract provides for the deployment of two Mobile Explosives Manufacturing Units (MEMU), as well as the supply of explosives and associated blasting accessories. EPC Mineex Senegal will also provide technical blasting services and digital solutions from the Expertir ecosystem developed by EPC Groupe's subsidiary, Global Technical Solutions (GTS).

A MAJOR GOLD PROJECT IN WEST AFRICA

Located in the Kédougou region, in eastern Senegal, the Boto mine is one of the most significant gold projects in West Africa. Scheduled to commence production in 2025, the project represents an investment of over €350 million and aims for an annual output of around 160,000 ounces of gold, with reserves estimated at 1.8 million ounces and an estimated mine life of 15 years.

Operated as an open-cast mine, it ranks among the largest mining investments made in Senegal in recent years.

Under this contract, EPC Mineex Senegal will support Boto SA in optimizing its drilling and blasting operations by providing integrated industrial solutions that combine operational performance, safety, technological innovation and service excellence.

"As a leading Senegalese player in the field of civil explosives, we are particularly proud to have been selected to support the development of the Boto mine. This is a flagship project for the mining industry in Senegal and West Africa. This success demonstrates the confidence placed in EPC Mineex Senegal's expertise, as well as our ability to provide an integrated national offering, combining high-quality products, high-value-added technical services and innovative digital solutions. It also confirms our ability to provide long-term support for the largest gold mining projects on the African continent," said Rokhaya Sall, Managing Director of EPC Mineex Senegal.

FURTHER RECOGNITION OF EPC GROUPE'S EXPERTISE IN STRATEGIC MINING PROJECTS

This new contract confirms EPC Groupe's growth momentum in the mining sector, particularly in Africa. Drawing on its extensive experience on the continent, EPC Groupe supports leading mining operators through a comprehensive range of services covering:

the local manufacture of explosives,

unrivalled logistical capabilities,

blasting services, provided by experienced teams

digital technologies for optimizing mining performance.

As a close partner to numerous mining operators, EPC Groupe has established itself as one of the leading players in African mining development. Its recognized expertise, combined with its strong local presence, high safety standards and capacity for innovation, enables it to provide long-term support for the continent's most strategic mining projects.

Securing this new contract confirms EPC Groupe's growth strategy, which focuses on strengthening its positions in high value-added mining markets.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €590 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

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