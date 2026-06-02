EPC GROUPE: End of the proposed merger between EPC Groupe and the Société Suisse des Explosifs

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) and the Société Suisse des Explosifs Holding SA (« SSE Group ») announced on 24 February 2026 that they had entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to a potential merger of their activities in the civil explosives and drilling and blasting sectors.

Cross-due diligence between the two groups confirmed the financial strength of both companies and the quality of their respective strategic positioning.

However, changes in SSE Group's demands, particularly regarding post-transaction shareholder governance, led to the termination of negotiations on 1 June 2026.

EPC Groupe regrets that the proposed merger could not be finalised but remains very confident in its short, medium and long-term growth potential, which is based on unchanged strategic priorities: maintaining a significant R&D effort, both for products and software development; consolidating EPC Groupe's position as a technological leader in the market, in the Explosives & Drilling-Mining sectors as well as in Urban Mining; and pursuing a rigorous CSR approach, another key driver of long-term development.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €590 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98492-epc-groupe_cp_end-of-the-proposed-merger_sse_02062026_en.pdf