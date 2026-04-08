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WKN: A3CMR4 | ISIN: FR0014003AQ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Z50
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 09:55
231,00 Euro
+1,32 % +3,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
238,00277,0019:22
Actusnews Wire
08.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
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EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe joins the United Nations Global Compact and reinforces its commitment to responsible and sustainable growth

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces its accession to the United Nations Global Compact, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach.

By joining the Global Compact, EPC Groupe commits to supporting and promoting the Ten Principles of the Global Compact relating to human rights, international labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption.

The Groupe thus confirms its commitment to fully integrating these principles into the core of its strategy, its corporate culture and all its day-to-day operations worldwide.

EPC Groupe also intends to contribute actively to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably through its participation in collaborative initiatives promoting responsible and sustainable growth. This commitment will be the subject of clear and regular communication to all its stakeholders and the general public.

A FUNDAMENTAL COMMITMENT BASED ON TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY

In accordance with the requirements of the United Nations Global Compact, EPC Groupe undertakes to publish an annual Communication on Progress (CoP) (from 2027), detailing the actions implemented to apply the Ten Principles.

By adopting this approach of transparency and continuous improvement of its CSR policy, EPC Group confirms its commitment to strengthening its positive impact and actively contributing to more responsible economic development, for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

"EPC Groupe's accession to the United Nations Global Compact marks a key milestone in our transformation journey. It reflects our commitment to making sustainability a cornerstone of our strategy and a driver of long-term performance. "By joining this leading international initiative, we are reaffirming our commitment to acting responsibly and creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders," said Olivier Obst, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EPC Groupe.

A LONG-TERM CSR APPROACH

For several years, EPC Groupe has been informing its stakeholders of its commitments and performance in the area of sustainability through its Sustainability Report (previously the Statement of Non-Financial Performance). The 2025 edition, covering the entire financial year, will be published on 30 April 2026, alongside the Universal Registration Document.

ABOUT THE UN GLOBAL COMPACT

A special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to businesses worldwide to align their practices and strategies with Ten Principles, which are derived from the United Nations' founding documents, in the areas of human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption. The Global Compact aims to enhance the global impact of businesses by upholding these Ten Principles and achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through responsible businesses and ecosystems that drive change. The Global Compact Board is chaired by the UN Secretary-General.

For more information on the United Nations Global Compact, the Global Compact's Ten Principles and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, click here.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €590 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

EPC GroupeACTUS finance & communication
Charles-Ernest ARMAND
Chief Financial Officer
+33 1 40 69 80 00
contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com		Lilia GONCALVES
Group Communications Director
+33 1 40 69 80 00
lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com		Mathieu OMNES
Investor Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 92
epc-groupe@actus.f		Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
Press Relations
+33 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97489-2026-04-08_epc-groupe_cp_pacte_mondial_en.pdf

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