EPC GROUPE: Strong growth in 2025 results and strengthened financial position

Revenue up +6.0% for the 2025 financial year

EBITDA 1 up +13.6% - EBITDA margin increased to 13.6% (vs. 12.7%)

Consolidated net profit up +22.3% - Net margin of 5.1% (vs. 4.5%)

Free cash flow (including IFRS 16) of €22.4 million - Net gearing ratio reduced to 24%

Proposal to pay a dividend of €3.00 per share (double that of 2025)

The Board of Directors of EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) met on 30 March 2026, chaired by Olivier Obst, to approve the financial statements for the 2025 financial year, ended 31 December 2025. The audit procedures on the consolidated annual accounts have been completed and the audit report will be issued shortly by the statutory auditors.

The financial indicators presented in the table below are taken from the Segment Information, set out in Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements, which is prepared on the basis of internal management data used to analyse business performance, i.e. with joint ventures accounted for using the proportional method. Reconciliation tables between the segment information published and the consolidated income statement are included in the appendix to this press release.

IFRS Segment information In thousands of euros 12M 2025 12M 2025 12M 2024 Change Revenue from operations 539,211 591,866 558,152 +6.0% Explosives & Drilling & Blasting 409,097 461,980 441,974 +4.5% Urban mining 116,106 116,106 106,410 +9.1% Global Technical Solutions (GTS) 3,256 3,250 1,594 +103.9% Others 10,752 10,529 8,174 +28.8% Share of profit of equity-accounted companies 9,270 - - [1] EBITDA including the share of equity-accounted companies 74,324 80,256 70,677 +13.6% % 13.8% 13.6% 12.7% Current operating profit 42,891 44,380 36,250 +22.4% % 8.0% 7.5% 6.5% Operating profit 42,939 44,428 36,048 +23.2% Financial result -7,097 -7,546 -5,214 Corporate tax -5,445 -6,485 -5,980 Net profit for the consolidated group 30,397 30,397 24,854 +22.3% % 5.6% 5.1% 4.5% Net profit attributable to the Groupe 28,515 28,515 23,370 +22.0%

Olivier Obst, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EPC Group, said:

"The 2025 annual results confirm a trajectory of profitable growth, driven by the continuous improvement of our operational performance, net margin and financial strength.

Against the backdrop of 2026, marked by significant geopolitical instability, EPC Groupe remains fully committed to its long-term strategy: developing new production capacity to support its customers' growth, maintaining a sustained R&D effort to diversify its offering and strengthen its technological lead, particularly in software, and continuing its international expansion.

In this context, the proposed merger with Société Suisse des Explosifs would constitute a major strategic step, creating a European leader in civil explosives, backed by first-class industrial and logistics facilities. More than ever, the EPC Group intends to consolidate its role as a key global player."

6% INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO €591.9 MILLION IN 2025, WITH ANNUAL GROWTH ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS

In 2025, the EPC Groupe recorded consolidated revenue (including joint ventures) of €591.9 million, up +6.0% (+6.0% at constant exchange rates and scope), against a backdrop of stable prices. The consolidation of the acquired companies, Blastcon Australia (since 1st July 2024) and Pirobras (since

1st June 2025), had a positive impact of +1.2 percentage points on annual growth, whilst exchange rate fluctuations (primarily the US dollar, Canadian dollar and pound sterling) had an adverse impact of -1.2 percentage points.

Despite an economic environment temporarily affected by upcoming elections in certain regions (Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon), growth remained solid in 2025 in the Explosives & Drilling & Blasting market (+4.5%) thanks to stronger momentum in certain markets (Canada, Malaysia, Senegal and Morocco).

The Urban mining business (comprising Demolition and Circular Economy) showed clear growth in 2025 (+9.1%) following a 2024 financial year that was hampered by the hosting of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The GTS business, reported separately since1January 2025, is growing strongly, with a doubling of activity over the year (+103.9%), driven by the integration of Blastcon Australia and the strong performance of Vibraquipo and EPC Andes Chile.

THE EUROPE-MEDITERRANEAN-AMERICA REGION DRIVES GROWTH IN 2025

Geographically, the Europe, Mediterranean and Americas region stood out in 2025 (+10.2%) thanks to the ramp-up of operations in Canada, sustained growth in Morocco and the resilience of Southern European markets (notably Italy and Spain).

The Africa Asia-Pacific region saw a decline in 2025 (-4.6%), mainly due to falling sales in Saudi Arabia (a €16 million drop in contribution) and the fall in the US dollar (and associated currencies such as the Saudi riyal and the UAE dirham). The medium-term growth outlook for the region remains very strong, however, due to the numerous mining projects currently under development in both Africa and the Middle East.

+14% INCREASE IN EBITDA IN 2025, REPRESENTING AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 13.6%

EBITDA[2] (including the share of equity-accounted joint ventures) amounted to €80.3 million in 2025, up +13.6% compared with 2024, representing an improvement of €9.6 million year-on-year.

The EBITDA margin thus stood at 13.6% in 2025, compared with 12.7% a year earlier. As a reminder, a non-cash personnel expense of €2.7 million had been recognised in 2024 relating to the accounting valuation of the EPC Share employee share scheme.

This strong operational performance is the result of (i) the recovery in 2025 of the profitability of the Urban Mining business following a 2024 that was adversely affected by the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and (ii) the strong improvement in profitability in the Europe, Mediterranean and Americas region, driven primarily by the dynamism of the civil engineering business, particularly in France with the Lyon-Turin rail tunnel, but also in Morocco and the United Kingdom, and by the strong growth in the mining business in Canada. Conversely, the Africa-Middle East region performed less well overall in 2025, impacted by the sharp decline in volumes in Saudi Arabia.

This solid operational performance demonstrates the robustness of EPC Groupe's business model, which more than offset the significant decline in activity in Saudi Arabia through additional volumes in other regions with equivalent margins.

Recurring operating profit (including the share of equity-accounted joint ventures) stood at €44.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of +22.4%. Depreciation and amortisation charges remained stable year-on-year (€34.2 million in 2025 and €34.2 million in 2024). The current operating margin stood at 7.5% in 2025, compared with 6.5% a year earlier.

With virtually no other operating income or expenses for the financial year, operating profit also stood at €44.4 million, an increase of +23.2%.

The financial result stood at €-7.5 million for the 2025 financial year, compared with €-5.2 million in 2024, mainly due to net foreign exchange losses (€2.7 million) against a backdrop of the euro appreciating against other currencies and a decrease in discounting income on the environmental provision (decommissioning & decontamination) linked to the increase in the discount rates applied to these provisions.

After taking into account corporation tax of €6.5 million (up +8%), consolidated net profit stood at €30.4 million at the end of the 2025 financial year, compared with €24.9 million a year earlier, representing an increase of +22.3%. This represents a net margin of 5.1%, compared with 4.5% for the previous financial year.

INCREASE IN CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, RISE IN WORKING CAPITAL AND A €9.9 MILLION INCREASE IN CASH FLOW IN 2025

Driven by the Groupe's strong results, cash flow from operations stood at €72.3 million in 2025, an increase of €6.3 million (+9.6%).

The increase in working capital requirements is attributable to revenue growth, whilst the addition of new subsidiaries contributed approximately €2 million to this increase.

Operating cash flow stood at €59.0 million for the financial year, compared with €67.0 million in 2024, which had benefited from an exceptional reduction in working capital requirements.

Investment cash flows amounted to €36.6 million, reflecting a still significant level of investment, with €28.1 million spent on fixed asset acquisitions (a slight increase compared with 2024), and the completion of a significant external growth transaction during the financial year (Pirobras in Brazil). In 2025, EPC Groupe's free cash flow stood at €22.4 million, compared with €40.0 million a year earlier.

In 2025, EPC Groupe secured new financing, including a Canadian dollar facility to support its expansion in Ontario and Quebec (totaling CAD 25 million over seven years), and drew down credit facilities from its banking partners in connection with the acquisition of Pirobras. The Groupe thus issued €11.3 million in net new borrowings during the financial year (€32.4 million in new borrowings and €21.1 million in repayments of bank loans) and amortized €12.5 million of lease liabilities (IFRS 16). In total, cash flows from financing activities amounted to €-11.3 million.

At the end of the 2025 financial year, the change in cash and cash equivalents was positive at €9.9 million, compared with €3.4 million a year earlier.

In thousands of euros - IFRS 12M 2025 12M 2024 Change Cash flow from operations 72,283 65,980 +6,303 Change in working capital -8,499 6,778 Taxes paid -4,783 -5,754 Operating cash flow (A) 59,001 67,004 -8,003 Investing cash flow (B) -36,621 -26,995 -9,626 of which: Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets -28,117 -26,496 of which Changes in scope -9,732 -1,680 Free cash flow (A) + (B) 22,380 40,009 -17,629 Cash flow from financing activities -11,344 -36,708 +25,364 of which: Issuance of loans (net of repayments) 11,282 -15,735 Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,894 3,429 +6,465

A STRONGER BALANCE SHEET POSITION IN 2025, WITH NET GEARING LIMITED TO 24% AT THE END OF 2025

Non-current assets continue to grow, driven by ongoing investment efforts focused primarily on the construction of Booster lines in France and the UK, the modernisation of the MFQ production plant in Canada, and the integration of Pirobras' production assets.

Inventory levels remained virtually unchanged at €63.9 million despite the growth in business, thanks to rigorous management, particularly of raw material stocks. The increase in trade receivables is mainly attributable to the rise in business activity.

Available cash stood at €40.0 million at the end of December 2025, an increase of €9.3 million compared with the end of December 2024.

Equity continued to rise, reaching €197.9 million at the end of the financial year.

As a result of the new financing arrangements, gross financial debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) stood at €88.1 million at the end of 2025 (72% of which was non-current financial debt), compared with €78.4 million at the end of 2024.

Net financial debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) stands at €48.1 million as at 31 December 2025, compared with €47.7 million at the end of 2024. The net gearing ratio has fallen to 24%, compared with 28% as at 31 December 2024. The leverage ratio monitored by financial partners (net financial debt / EBITDA on a consolidated basis including joint ventures) now stands at 0.89 at the end of December 2025, compared with 1.04 at the end of 2024.

The Groupe also has €41.9 million in unused credit facilities as at 31 December 2025.

In thousands of euros - IFRS 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 In thousands of euros - IFRS 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Non-current assets 237,552 225,463 Equity 197,867 172,414 of which tangible and intangible assets 139,812 129,669 Financial liabilities 88,117 78,424 of which usage rights 30,628 30,011 of which non-current 63,834 45,968 Current assets 235,238 213,339 of which current 24,733 32,456 of which Inventories 63,856 62,023 Rental liabilities 29,054 28,040 of which Trade receivables 157,973 138,347 Other liabilities 197,800 190,662 Cash 40,048 30,738 TOTAL ASSETS 512,838 469,540 TOTAL LIABILITIES 512,838 469,540

PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF €3.00 PER SHARE FOR THE 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 June 2026 the payment of a dividend of €3.00 per share for the 2025 financial year, double the dividend paid for the 2024 financial year. This represents a payout ratio of 24% of the Group's net profit.

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN EPC GROUPE AND THE SWISS EXPLOSIVES COMPANY

On 24 February 2026, EPC Groupe and SSE Holding SA ("SSE Group"), one of Europe's leading manufacturers of civil explosives, announced[3] that they had entered into exclusive discussions with a view to combining their activities in civil explosives and drilling and blasting.

This proposed merger is part of a strategy of collaboration and partnership between two leading players, their employees, their management teams and their shareholders.

With this merger, the new entity would become the leader in the European civil explosives market. The two companies aim to continue developing the new entity at a sustained pace over the coming years, combining organic growth and acquisitions, with the goal of becoming one of the top five global players in civil explosives.

The transaction would take the form of a contribution by SSE Group of all its civil explosives and drilling and blasting activities to EPC SA, in exchange for 725,000 new ordinary shares in EPC Groupe issued as part of a capital increase. The transaction would also involve the sale by SSE of 75,000 EPC Groupe shares to 4 Décembre SAS (or one of its affiliates). Upon completion of the transaction, SSE Group would hold nearly 25% of EPC Group's share capital, thereby becoming the groupe's second largest shareholder, and would be represented on its Board of Directors.

The transaction remains subject to the completion of standard due diligence, consultation with EPC Groupe's employee representative bodies, applicable regulatory conditions precedent, and approval by the general meetings of EPC Groupe and SSE Group. The parties hope to finalise the transaction during the third quarter of 2026.

EPC GROUPE STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH THE SIGNING OF THREE MAJOR CONTRACTS IN THE GOLD MINING SECTOR

Through its subsidiaries, EPC Groupe announces a significant strengthening of its position in the Middle Eastern mining market.

Valued at approximately €240 million, these contracts were awarded to the MCS joint venture (40.0% owned by EPC Group) for terms of 5 and 7 years.

They cover the following services:

the supply of explosives and accessories from local production;

logistics and on-site delivery;

the execution of operations.

IMPACT OF THE WAR IN IRAN AND THE PERSIAN GULF REGION

The Groupe employs 448 staff in the region, mainly through its joint ventures. These subsidiaries account for €37 million in consolidated revenue (including the proportionate share of joint ventures): €6 million in the United Arab Emirates and €31 million in Saudi Arabia.

None of the Groupe's four plants in the region sustained any damage.

In the United Arab Emirates, EPC Asia-Pacific staff were asked to work from home during the first week of the conflict. At the AREX joint venture, production was suspended during the same period but has since resumed, although order volumes from the main customer-which exported half of its production to India and Pakistan via the Strait of Hormuz-have fallen.

No specific measures have been taken in Saudi Arabia. It should be noted that activity is generally reduced at this time of year due to the Hajj pilgrimage at the end of Ramadan.

The Arabian Gulf is a key supplier of ammonia and urea. The availability of ammonium nitrate could therefore be affected in the coming months. Supply difficulties are expected to increase following Ukrainian air strikes on ammonia facilities in Russia, another major supplier on the global market.

OUTLOOK

In 2025, EPC Groupe continued to deliver profitable growth, capitalising on the great strength of its business model and its resilience by offsetting the significant decline in activity in Saudi Arabia with additional volumes in other regions. The responsiveness of the operational teams and close proximity to customers enable the Groupe to find the best technical and financial solutions in constantly changing environments.

The year 2026 began to the sound of gunfire in the Arabian Gulf. Although the direct impact on the Group is currently limited, the indirect consequences will once again require a strong response at all levels of the organisation. The main challenges relate to the following:

Ensuring the safety of staff in environments exposed to national and international tensions;

in environments exposed to national and international tensions; Maintaining a supply of raw materials to the various production sites around the world at a reasonable cost;

to the various production sites around the world at a reasonable cost; Passing on to selling prices the cost increases incurred by the Groupe as a producer or imposed on it as a distributor.

Despite these external shocks, EPC Groupe remains committed to its long-term strategy, which is based on:

Significant R&D investment , covering both products and software development;

, covering both products and software development; Consolidating EPC Groupe's position as a technological leader in the market , in the Explosives & Drilling & Blasting sectors as well as in Urban Mining;

, in the Explosives & Drilling & Blasting sectors as well as in Urban Mining; The pursuit of a rigorous CSR approach, another key driver of long-term development.

The growth momentum of the markets in which the Groupe operates is confirmed in 2026.

This is reflected in contracts signed in Africa, the Middle East and Canada. Urban Mining is also extremely well positioned to benefit from the recovery in a sector that has stabilised after several years of crisis.

The proposed merger of activities with the SSE Group would represent a significant opportunity for both companies. It would create the European leader in civil explosives, backed by high-quality industrial and logistics facilities. The R&D efforts of the two groups are highly complementary. They would reinforce the technological leadership of the new entity.

Finally, the ongoing improvement in profitability, coupled with a strengthened financial structure, will enable EPC Groupe to continue positioning itself as a key player in the global consolidation of the sector.

Upcoming dates:

Publication of the Universal Registration Document on 30 April 2026

First-quarter 2026 revenue, 13 May 2026, after the close of trading on Euronext

Annual General Meeting, 30 June 2026

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €590 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

APPENDIX

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euros 31 Dec. 2025 31 Dec. 2024 Continuing operations Revenue from ordinary activities 539,211 490,156 Other income 5,053 4,232 Cost of sales (213,310) (197,482) Other purchases and external expenses (122,802) (114,843) Change in work-in-progress and finished goods inventories 2 609 Staff costs (138,337) (128,999) Depreciation and impairment of fixed assets (30,076) (30,739) Provisions and reversals of provisions (1,357) 306 Other operating income and expenses (4,763) (2,598) Share of profit from equity-accounted investments 9,270 12,661 Current operating profit including share of profit from equity-accounted investments 42,891 33,303 Other operating income and expenses 48 (202) Operating profit before goodwill impairment 42,939 33,101 Impairment losses on fixed assets - - Impairment of goodwill - - Operating profit 42,939 33,101 Cost of net financial debt (6,003) (5,865) Other financial income and expenses (1,094) 1,740 Profit before tax 35,842 28,976 Income tax (5,445) (4,122 Net profit for the consolidated group - continuing operations 30,397 24,854 Net profit from discontinued operations - - Net profit for the consolidated group - total 30,397 24,854 Net profit - group share 28,515 23,370 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests (minority interests) 1,882 1,484 Earnings per share 13.40 11.09 Diluted earnings per share 13.31 11.03

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS - In thousands of euros 31 Dec. 2025 31 Dec 2024 Goodwill 17,411 11,234 Intangible assets 5,981 5,376 Tangible fixed assets 133,831 124,293 Usage rights 30,628 30,011 Investments accounted for using the equity method 39,123 43,016 Other non-current financial assets 2,210 1,889 Deferred tax assets 8,368 9,644 Total non-current assets 237,552 225,463 Inventories 63,856 62,023 Trade receivables and other receivables 157,973 138,347 Tax receivables 1,427 1,742 Other current assets 11,982 11,227 Cash and cash equivalents 40,048 30,738 Total current assets 275,286 244,077 TOTAL ASSETS 512,838 469,540 LIABILITIES - In thousands of euros 31 Dec. 2025 31 December 2024 Share capital 7,015 7,015 Reserves 152,157 136,102 Net profit for the year - group share 28,515 23,370 Equity attributable to the group 187,687 166,487 Non-controlling interests (minority interests) 10,180 5,927 Equity 197,867 172,414 Non-current financial liabilities 63,384 45,968 Non-current lease liabilities 18,892 17,246 Deferred tax liabilities 2,484 2,267 Provisions for employee benefits 13,062 15,044 Other non-current provisions 21,024 21,842 Other non-current liabilities 2,546 1,744 Total non-current liabilities 121,392 104,111 Trade payables and other creditors 147,535 136,802 Tax liabilities 2,178 2,490 Current financial liabilities 24,733 32,456 Current lease liabilities 10,162 10,794 Other current provisions 2,017 1,708 Other current liabilities 6,954 8,765 Total current liabilities 193,579 193,015 Total liabilities 314,971 297,126 TOTAL LIABILITIES 512,838 469,540

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euros 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2024 Consolidated net profit 30,397 24,854 Elimination of shares in equity-accounted investments (9,270) (12,661) Elimination of depreciation, amortisation and provisions 30,828 28,998 Exclusion of gains and losses on disposals and dilution gains and losses 27 256 Elimination of fair value revaluation gains and losses (595) 44 Elimination of the discounting effect (1,327) (1,353) Elimination of the result on disposals of own shares 1,135 2,182 Calculated income and expenses relating to share-based payments - 2,741 Dividends received from joint ventures 9,668 10,932 Elimination of dividend income (outside the group) (28) - Cash flow from operations after net financial debt and tax 60,835 55,993 Elimination of tax expense (income) 5,445 4,122 Elimination of net financial debt costs 6,003 5,865 Cash flow before net financial debt and tax 72,283 65,980 Impact of changes in working capital (8,499) 6,778 Taxes paid (4,783) (5,754) Cash flow from operating activities 59,001 67,004 Impact of changes in scope (9,732) (1,680) Acquisition of tangible and intangible assets (28,117) (26,496) Change in loans and advances granted (22) 155 Disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets 1,222 1,026 Dividends received 28 - Cash flows from investing activities (36,621) (26,995) Issuance of loans 32,431 5,034 Repayment of loans (21,149) (20,769) Decrease in lease liabilities (12,475) (11,979) Net interest paid (6,109) (6,140) Transactions between shareholders: partial acquisitions/disposals 45 - Dividends paid to group shareholders (3,195) (2,111) Dividends paid to minority shareholders (892) (743) Cash flows from financing activities (11,344) (36,708) Impact of changes in exchange rates (1,142) 128 Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,894 3,429 Opening cash balance 27,971 24,542 Closing cash balance 37,865 27,971

Reconciliation of segment information to the consolidated income statement (IFRS)

In thousands of euros Financial year 2025 Segment information IFRS 10 and 11 restatements Consolidated income statement Total external revenue from ordinary activities 591,866 (62,665) 539,211 Share of profit of equity-accounted companies - 9,270 9,720 EBITDA including the share of income from joint ventures accounted for using the equity method 80,256 (5,932) 74,324 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of fixed assets (34,247) 4,171 (30,076) Provisions and reversals of provisions (1,629) 272 (1,357) Current operating profit including the share of joint ventures accounted for using the equity method 44,380 (1,489) 42,891 Other operating income and expenses 48 - 48 Operating profit before goodwill impairment 44,428 (1,489) 42,939 Goodwill impairment - - - Impairment losses on fixed assets - - - Operating profit 44,428 (1,489) 42,939 Financial expenses - net (7,546) 449 (7,097) Profit before tax 36,882 (1,040) 35,842 Income tax (6,485) 1,040 (5,445) Net profit - continuing operations 30,397 - 30,397 Net profit - discontinued operations - - - Total net profit 30,397 - 30,397

In thousands of euros Financial year 2024 Segment information IFRS 10 and 11 restatements Consolidated income statement Total external revenue from ordinary activities 558,152 (67,996) 490,156 Share of profit of equity-accounted companies - 12,661 12,661 EBITDA including the share of income from joint ventures accounted for using the equity method 70,677 (6,941) 63,736 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of fixed assets (34,235) 3,496 (30,739) Provisions and reversals of provisions (192) 498 306 Current operating profit including the share of joint ventures accounted for using the equity method 36,250 (2,947) 33,303 Other operating income and expenses (202) 0 (202) Operating profit before goodwill impairment 36,048 (2,947) 33,101 Goodwill impairment - - - Impairment losses on fixed assets - - - Operating profit 36,048 (2,947) 33,101 Financial expenses - net (5,214) 1,089 (4,125) Profit before tax 30,834 (1,858) 28,976 Income tax (5,980) 1,858 (4,122) Net profit - continuing operations 24,854 - 24,854 Net profit - discontinued operations - - - Total net profit 24,854 - 24,854

[1] Alternative performance measure: EBITDA is calculated based on current operating profit, adjusted for depreciation, amortisation and provisions (including those relating to working capital).

[2] Alternative performance measure: EBITDA is calculated based on current operating profit adjusted for depreciation, amortisation and provisions (including those relating to working capital).

[3] Read the press release of 24 February 2026: EPC Group and Société Suisse des Explosifs enter into exclusive negotiations with a view to combining their activities in civil explosives and drilling and mining

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