Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has signed an eight-year extension with Aruba Airport Authority N.V for its duty-free operations at Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA). The agreement ensures the continuation of Avolta's presence at the airport building on a partnership of more than 30 years.
Under the agreement, Avolta will continue to operate its duty-free stores in the new terminals following completion of Aruba Airport's Gateway 2030 redevelopment program. The extension secures Avolta's long-term role at one of the leading Caribbean destinations.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2370954
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2370954 23.07.2026 CET/CEST