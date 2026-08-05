Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a seven-year duty-free contract at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, marking the company's entry into the airport and continued growth in India.
Under the agreement, Avolta will operate six duty-free stores across the airport, with two stores in departures and four in arrivals, expanding its duty-free footprint in India beyond its current operation at Bangalore Airport.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2378194
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2378194 05.08.2026 CET/CEST