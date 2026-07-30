

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Avolta Ltd (D2JA.F, AVOL.SW), a Swiss travel retailer and operator of shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations, and major tourist places, on Thursday reported a rise in net income for the first half of fiscal 2026, helped by decreased expenses. However, the company recorded a fall in net sales and turnover.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported a net income of CHF 35 million, or CHF 0.25 per share, higher than CHF 27 million, or CHF 0.19 per share, in the same period last year. Core profit stood at CHF 201 million, or CHF 1.40 per share, as against CHF 226 million, or CHF 1.55 per share in the prior year.



Operating profit decreased to CHF 441 million from CHF 481 million last year. Finance expenses were CHF 322 million, compared with finance expenses of CHF 371 million a year ago. Foreign exchange loss narrowed to CHF 10 million from a loss of CHF 42 million in the previous year.



The company posted net sales of CHF 6.450 billion, compared with CHF 6.624 billion last year. Turnover was CHF 6.569 billion, less than CHF 6.734 billion in the previous year.



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