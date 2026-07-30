Avolta AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) H1 2026 IFRS turnover and operating profit reached CHF 6,569m and CHF 441m respectively, while the Group generated CHF 207m EFCF, reflecting strong cash generation during Q2 2026. Avolta reconfirms its medium-term outlook.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Robust financial performance
CORE1:
Disciplined capital allocation to drive shareholder value
Medium-term outlook confirmed
H1 2026 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The Group's diversified global platform supported a robust sales performance, with momentum improving through the second quarter despite geopolitical headwinds.
H1 2026 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Avolta continued to execute well against its strategy in the first half of 2026, combining a robust operational performance with continued commercial momentum across the regions. The period was marked by long-term contract wins and extensions, further progress in the integrated travel retail and food & beverage model, strategic market entries and continued development of Avolta's digital and loyalty platform.
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Digital and Loyalty
OUTLOOK
Avolta reconfirms its medium-term targets of:
The Group expects the impact of the Middle East conflict to be temporary and anticipates further gradual operational progress at JFK and Pudong through 2026. The closing of the acquisition of the operations in Okinawa is expected imminently.
H1 2026 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES
CORE GROWTH COMPONENTS
IFRS AND CORE PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
CORE CASH FLOW STATEMENT
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION6
1Refer to APM section in H1 Financial Report 2026 (page 23-28) for the reconciliation of the IFRS and CORE profit and loss statement
For further information:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2373942
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2373942 30-Jul-2026 CET/CEST