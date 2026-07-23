Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) -NEW AURORA METALS (CSE: NAME) ("New Aurora" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 5,200,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares", each a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.10 (the "Offering Price") per Share for total gross proceeds of $520,000 (the "Proceeds").

Research Capital Corporation acted as agent (the "Agent") for the IPO, pursuant to the agency agreement dated July 9, 2026. The Company paid to the Agent a cash commission equal to 10% of the Proceeds and granted the Agent non-transferable warrants entitling the Agent to purchase a total of 520,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share until July 23, 2028. In connection with the IPO, the Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $37,500 plus GST and 175,000 Shares at the Offering Price.

The Shares were approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and are anticipated to commence trading on the CSE on Friday, July 24, 2026, under the trading symbol "NAME".

The net proceeds of the IPO will be used by the Company for the work program on the Urban Barry Property, the option payments for the Urban Barry Property, and general working capital purposes, as disclosed in the prospectus of the Company, under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

An electronic or paper copy of the final prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from the Company, Corporate Secretary, at info@newaurorametals.com or 1000 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9, Canada by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

About New Aurora Metals Corp.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Urban Barry Property, which is situated in Belmont Township, on Category III land in the Eeyou-IstcheeBaie-James territory of the Nord du Québec region, 220 km northeast of the largest regional city, Vald'Or, 100 km west of the small town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 80 km south of the small town of Chapais, consisting of 20 map designated claims.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306338

Source: New Aurora Metals Corp.