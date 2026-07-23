Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) (the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company and the beneficial owner of Coincheck, Inc., a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, and 3iQ Corp., one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, today announced that the Company will release financial results for first quarter 2027 on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarter at 5:00 pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Pascal St-Jean, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Sandberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at www.coincheckgroup.com. A replay will be available on that website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed over the phone by dialing 1-800-267-6316 or 1-203-518-9783; the Conference ID is CNCKQ1.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) seeks to bring together retail scale, institutional capability and resilient infrastructure in one digital finance platform offering. Built on its leadership position in Japan as a retail crypto asset exchange provider, the Company is expanding into institutional services and digital asset infrastructure across multiple markets. Its offerings include trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services alongside ongoing development in on-chain finance.

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Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com