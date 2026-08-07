Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group" or the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company that provides digital asset trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services, today announced that CEO, Pascal St-Jean and CFO, Jason Sandberg, will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum in Park City, Utah on Tuesday, August 11, at 10:00 a.m. MT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Coincheck Group website at www.coincheckgroup.com. A replay will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) seeks to bring together retail scale, institutional capability and resilient infrastructure in one digital finance platform offering. Built on its leadership position in Japan as a retail crypto asset exchange provider, the Company is expanding into institutional services and digital asset infrastructure across multiple markets. Its offerings include trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services alongside ongoing development in on-chain finance.

Forward Looking Statements

At this event, the Company may make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about trading, future financial and operating results, management updates, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and commercial relationships, statements about changes anticipated in markets or industries, including crypto asset markets and industries, and changes anticipated in regulations or regulatory structures or climates, and other statements identified by words such as "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "result," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast,' "project," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning or the negatives thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements which are made by the Company at the event are made only as of the date and time made at the event, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com