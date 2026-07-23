Pershing Square to Host a Live Spaces Q&A Event

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that it plans to publish its 2026 semiannual financial statements, which will include the Investment Manager's quarterly portfolio review, on August 13, 2026. Concurrently with the release of PSH's Semiannual Financial Statements, Pershing Square Inc. (NYSE:PS), the parent company of PSH's Investment Manager, plans to release its second quarter 2026 financial results and host an earnings webcast and conference call.

On August 13, 2026, immediately following the Pershing Square Inc. earnings webcast and conference call, Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman and CIO Ryan Israel will host a live Spaces Q&A event at 3:00 p.m. BST (10:00 a.m. ET) on X at https://x.com/BillAckman open to all investors, media and members of the public. The Spaces event will also be simulcast on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Pershing Square Inc. website at https://pershingsquareinc.com/investor-relations/. A replay will be available on X and on the Investor Relations section of the Pershing Square Inc. website through the same link.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:Events)

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Media Contact

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Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, mediainquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com