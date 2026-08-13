Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today released its Semiannual Financial Statements which includes the Investment Manager's quarterly portfolio review. The report is now available on PSH's website, https://pershingsquareholdings.com/materials/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:FinancialReporting)

The document will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812157248/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3757 4980, MediaInquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com