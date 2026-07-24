

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR2.209 billion, or EUR1.89 per share. This compares with EUR1.749 billion, or EUR1.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SAP SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.828 billion or EUR1.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to EUR9.878 billion from EUR9.027 billion last year.



SAP SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.209 Bln. vs. EUR1.749 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.89 vs. EUR1.45 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.878 Bln vs. EUR9.027 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News