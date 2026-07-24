Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cembra successfully prices private placement of 601,801 treasury shares



24.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATON OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS. Zurich, 24 July 2026 - In the context of the acquisition of the substantial part of Santander's Swiss auto financing business, Cembra Money Bank AG ("Cembra" or the "Issuer") announces that it has successfully sold 601,801 treasury shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Transaction"). The Transaction enables Cembra to partly finance the acquisition price of the substantial part of Santander's Swiss auto financing business, as announced by Cembra on 23 July 2026. Cembra placed 601,801 treasury shares, corresponding to c. 2.0% of its share capital at a price of CHF 86.80 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately CHF 52 million. The treasury shares were offered by way of a private placement exclusively to professional investors in Switzerland and to qualified investors outside of Switzerland in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers as defined in the Rule 144A under the Securities Act in reliance on Sec. 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Payment and settlement of the Transaction is expected to take place on or around 28 July 2026. As part of the Transaction, Cembra has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period, subject to customary exceptions. Contact Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products. Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs about 800 people from 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of branches and online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.



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