

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (012330.KS), a South Korean auto parts vendor, reported Friday higher operating income and sales in its second quarter and first half of fiscal 2026.



Meanwhile, the shares were losing around 7.83 percent in South Korea, trading at 483,000.00 won.



In the second quarter, operating income climbed 12.09 percent to 975.158 billion Korean won from last year's 870.000 billion won.



Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 1.059 trillion won, up 13.53 percent from 932.458 billion won a year ago.



Sales grew 2.44 percent to 16.325 trillion won from 15.936 trillion won a year ago.



In the first half, operating income increased 7.96 percent from last year to 1.778 trillion won, and sales grew 3.90 percent to 31.885 trillion won.



Meanwhile, net income attributable to shareholders was down 1.19 percent year-over-year to 1.940 trillion won.



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