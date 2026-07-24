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WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 09:05
0,858 Euro
+1,13 % +0,010
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8310,85009:29
0,8230,85809:28
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 09:12 Uhr
117 Leser
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Zoomlion Strengthens Global Customer Support During Challenging Summer Conditions

CHANGSHA, China, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.'s ("Zoomlion" or "the Company") service teams across multiple product lines, including engineering cranes and construction hoisting machinery, have continued to support customers in multiple international markets this summer. Equipment delivery, emergency repairs, compliance work, and exhibition support under high-temperature conditions in Europe, along with tower crane safety training in Saudi Arabia, reflect how Zoomlion is translating its "MORE THAN YOU CARE" service commitment into practice through day-to-day customer support and full-lifecycle equipment services.

Zoomlion continues to strengthen its localized service network and spare parts support across Europe. During the summer heat, it also provided frontline teams with heat-protection supplies and logistical support. In the Netherlands, the service team supported the delivery of a ZCT100 crane under challenging high-temperature conditions and carried out detailed inspections and adjustments to help ensure the machine entered service in optimal operating condition. Also in the Netherlands, the team completed RDW-related compliance adjustments and maintenance for a ZAT1600 all-terrain crane helping the customer meet local operating requirements while protecting equipment reliability and asset value.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, a large ZAT1200 crane working at a chemical plant experienced a boom fault that interrupted operations. Zoomlion's service engineer traveled to the site, identified the fault, and completed repairs and commissioning work, allowing the machine to return to service quickly and helping to reduce downtime for the customer. In Turkey, the team responded to an outrigger extension and retraction fault on a customer's ZRT1100, completing on-site repairs and adjustments to restore the machine's operating performance.

Zoomlion's service support also extended to exhibition operations. In Spain, service engineers supported equipment setup, commissioning, and on-site readiness at an industry exhibition in Zaragoza, helping ensure the Company's crane products were presented in stable operating condition.

Beyond Europe, Zoomlion's construction hoisting machinery service team recently carried out a "MORE THAN YOU CARE" service campaign at the Seven project in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The team provided specialized tower crane safety training for 23 on-site personnel, including operators, signalers, safety managers, and installation staff. Through a combination of theoretical instruction and on-site guidance, the training helped strengthen safety awareness, standardize operating practices, and support safer project execution.

Zoomlion will continue strengthening its global service network, spare parts capabilities, and local teams to deliver reliable full-lifecycle support and greater value to customers worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-strengthens-global-customer-support-during-challenging-summer-conditions-302833953.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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