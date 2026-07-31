Repeat Orders Drive Zoomlion's International Concrete Machinery Growth

CHANGSHA, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is growing its presence in international concrete machinery markets, with repeat orders reflecting growing customer confidence in its equipment and local service capabilities. The company has continued to advance product deliveries, market development and localized support across key international markets in 2026.

Alongside new product launches and market development, repeat purchases are becoming an important indicator of customer confidence. For construction machinery customers, purchasing decisions are shaped not only by equipment specifications, but also by how products perform over time in demanding operating conditions. Reliability, pumping efficiency, adaptability and responsive local support all play an important role in whether an initial order develops into a longer-term partnership.

Panama-based concrete services provider Ital Concretos, S.A. offers a clear example. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in La Chorrera in western Panama, the company supplies ready-mix concrete and supports residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the region.

In September 2025, following discussions and a comparison of equipment from multiple manufacturers, Ital Concretos purchased its first Zoomlion concrete pump truck, a 43-meter model. The order marked the beginning of the cooperation between the two companies and gave the customer an opportunity to assess the equipment under local construction conditions.

After delivery, the pump truck was deployed across a range of projects. According to customer feedback, the equipment maintained reliable pumping performance and adapted well to different project requirements, with no quality-related issues reported during regular operations. Its performance, together with Zoomlion's local service support, gave Ital Concretos greater confidence in deepening the cooperation.

In June 2026, Ital Concretos placed a repeat order for a 62-meter Zoomlion concrete pump truck. The larger model gives the company greater reach and operating capacity, allowing it to support larger and more complex projects more efficiently. The move from a 43-meter model to a 62-meter unit also shows how confidence built through the first purchase can lead to demand for higher-capacity equipment.

Ital Concretos has since placed orders for three additional Zoomlion concrete pump trucks, further strengthening the partnership and growing its fleet of Zoomlion equipment.

The repeat orders highlight the importance of proven reliability, productivity and responsive service in building long-term customer relationships. For Zoomlion, the Panama orders show how equipment performance in real-world conditions, supported by localized service capabilities, can turn an initial purchase into sustained cooperation.

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