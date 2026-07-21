Zoomlion Expands European Service Network with Professional Training and 4-Hour On-Site Support

Developed and coordinated by Zoomlion's Polish subsidiary, the center is designed to support the operation and maintenance needs of concrete equipment users in Europe and has begun regular operation. On its first day, the center delivered a two-day customized concrete pump truck training program for seven technical professionals from a European customer.

The center reflects Zoomlion's broader European service model, developed around local customers' emphasis on parts availability, timely supply, technical documentation, professional training, and complex fault diagnosis. When on-site support is required, a Zoomlion service engineer can reach the customer within four hours. Service requests can be submitted through Zoomlion's hotline, email, MyZoomlion, equipment QR codes, and official social media channels, with an initial response provided within one hour.

Across Europe, the service network supports earthmoving machinery, aerial work platforms, engineering cranes, concrete machinery, agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

The Company has also expanded its regional spare parts and training infrastructure. Under its European service network plan, Germany serves as Zoomlion's regional hub, integrating equipment distribution, spare parts supply, major repairs, and professional training. This hub is supported by national parts centers located in Rotterdam, Paris, Birmingham, and Warsaw, as well as city-level parts warehouses. Zoomlion has also established major training centers in Germany, Hungary, and Poland, along with additional training points in France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion plans to expand its local engineering team, strengthen parts reserves, improve remote diagnostics, and extend the four-hour service model beyond key European city clusters. It also aims to accelerate access to both service resources and parts support.

As part of its wider localization strategy, Zoomlion will continue adapting local service networks to the needs and operating conditions of different international markets while improving response efficiency and full-life-cycle customer support globally.

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