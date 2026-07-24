Elicera Therapeutics AB: Elicera Therapeutics consolidates its management in Uppsala - CEO transition begins and recruitment of new CEO has started

Gothenburg, July 24, 2026 - Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Elicera"), a clinical stage cell and gene therapy company developing next-generation therapies based on oncolytic viruses and CAR T-cells armed with bystander immune activating properties using the company's commercially available platform iTANK, announces that it is entering the next phase and is consolidating its management in Uppsala, and that the recruitment of a new CEO has begun.

The Board of Directors and the CEO assess that having a consolidated management team on site in Uppsala, close to the core operations, will provide the best conditions for continuing to build the organization required for the next phase and for advancing the Company's development programs. Jamal El-Mosleh, who is based in Gothenburg and for family reasons cannot relocate to Uppsala, will remain as CEO until October 31, 2026, after which he will be available to ensure an orderly handover to his successor. The recruitment process for a new CEO has already begun.



"Elicera stands on solid ground and is now entering a new phase. Over the years, we have, among other things, taken one of our CAR T candidates into the clinic and generated very promising patient data that demonstrates the potential of our iTANK platform - something I am proud and grateful to have been part of building. As the management team now gathers in Uppsala, I am handing over with full confidence and will do my utmost to ensure the transition to a new CEO is as smooth as possible," says Jamal El-Mosleh, CEO of Elicera Therapeutics.

"The Company is entering a new phase where it is considered important that the growing team is gathered for close and daily collaboration in Uppsala, where the Company's development team is already based. As part of this, the Board has decided that the Company's headquarters and future CEO will be based in Uppsala. We have agreed on the terms of the transition and an orderly handover, which will not affect the Company's ongoing operations or its development programs. We would also like to extend a big thank you to Jamal for his significant contributions in making Elicera the company it is today," says Margareth Jorvid, Chairman of the Board of Elicera Therapeutics.

This information is such information as Elicera Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:01 CET on July 24, 2026

For further information please contact:

Margareth Jorvid, Chair of the Board, Elicera Therapeutics AB

Phone: +46 (0) 70 519 2640

margareth.jorvid@elicera.com

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DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Elicera Therapeutics AB

Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) has developed the patented gene technology platform iTANK that enables the arming of new and existing CAR T-cell therapies targeting aggressive and relapsing cancer forms. Elicera Therapeutics thereby addresses a well-defined and vast market. The company's CAR T-cell therapies have shown a potent effect toward solid tumors which are recognized as particularly difficult to treat and constitute the majority of cancer cases. The company addresses a global multibillion market in cell therapy through its offering of non-exclusive licensing of the iTANK-platform to companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Elicera Therapeutics has four internal development projects in immune therapy that separately have the potential to generate substantial value through exclusive out-licensing agreements. The company's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, visit www.elicera.com.