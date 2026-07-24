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WKN: A2P6WP | ISIN: SE0014504817 | Ticker-Symbol: K900
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 10:06
46,000 Euro
+2,36 % +1,060
Branche
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STOXX Europe 600
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LOOMIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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46,34046,42010:15
46,34046,42010:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Loomis AB: Loomis Interim Report January - June 2026

Continued strong growth and record operating margin (EBITA %)

President and CEO Aritz Larrea comments:
"We delivered another very strong quarter reflecting the continued execution of our strategy and the strength of our diversified model. Revenue reached SEK 7.9 billion with a currency-adjusted growth of 9.1 percent. Both segment USA and segment Europe and Latin America contributed to the performance driven by continued strength in our International and Automated Solutions business lines. Operating income (EBITA) exceeded 1 billion SEK and we increased our EBITA margin by more than 1 percentage point year-over-year to 14.0 percent.

Our financial position remains strong. Supported by robust cash flow generation and a solid balance sheet, we continue to invest in long-term growth opportunities, pursue value-creating acquisitions, and maintain our commitment to delivering attractive returns to shareholders."

Quarter 2, April - June 2026

  • Revenue for the quarter was SEK 7,891 million (7,407). The currency-adjusted growth was 9.1 percent (4.8), of which organic growth was 6.7 percent (3.8) and acquisitions contributed 2.5 percent (1.0). Including the exchange rate effect, the total growth was 6.5 percent (-3.0).
  • Operating income (EBITA) 1) for the quarter was SEK 1,102 million (944) and the operating margin (EBITA) increased to 14.0 percent (12.7).
  • Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 1,062 million (882) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 13.5 percent (11.9).
  • Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 869 million (664) and profit for the period was SEK 608 million (478).
  • Basic earnings per share for the quarter were SEK 9.09 (7.01) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 9.06 (6.99).
  • Cash flow from operating activities 2) was SEK 683 million (550) in the quarter. The cash flow from operating activities for the rolling twelve months was 95 percent (105) of operating income (EBITA).
  • Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.60 times (1.75) in the quarter.
  • Loomis expanded its presence in Latin America through the acquisition of Transportadora del Interior in Argentina and the announced acquisition of Hermes Transportes Blindados in Peru.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

Report presentation today at 10.30 a.m. (CEST)

The report will be presented in a webcast conference today at 10.30 am (CEST) by President and CEO Aritz Larrea and CFO Johan Wilsby.

To follow the webcast, please follow this link.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available on https://www.loomis.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/ following the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
ir@loomis.com
+46 79 006 45 92

Fredrik Hammarbäck
Media and External Communications Manager
media@loomis.com
+46 76 311 56 29

Loomis offers secure and efficient high-security logistics and comprehensive payments management, including transportation, processing and storage of cash and valuables. The company serves financial institutions, retailers, and governmental authorities globally. Loomis employs 24,000 people, operates around 400 branches in more than 25 countries, and had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion in 2025. Loomis AB is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.

This information is information that Loomis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 a.m. (CEST) on July 24, 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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