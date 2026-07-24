

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Poste Italiane S.p.A. (PST.MI), Italy's postal, logistics and financial services group, on Friday reported higher first-half profit and revenue, driven by growth across all business segments.



Net profit excluding its stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) increased 3.5% to €1.211 billion from €1.170 billion a year ago. Including the TIM stake, net profit rose to €1.344 billion or €1.039 per share from €1.158 billion or €0.895 per share a year earlier.



Adjusted EBIT was €1.772 billion, up 7% from €1.660 billion last year.



Excluding the TIM stake, first-half revenue increased 5.9% to €6.841 billion from €6.458 billion, reflecting growth across all business segments.



Revenue from Mail, Parcels & Distribution rose 6.4% to €2.031 billion. Financial Services revenue increased 4.4% to €2.967 billion, Insurance Services revenue climbed 8.6% to €983 million, and Postepay Services revenue rose 7.3% to €860 million.



Including its TIM stake, net operating revenue increased to €7.136 billion from €6.681 billion.



Poste Italiane shares were trading at €27.14, down 1.49% in Milan.



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