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WKN: 914318 | ISIN: US7438681014 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.07.26 | 21:53
17,250 US-Dollar
+0,23 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 01:48 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.: Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company"), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Company's common stock at the close of business on August 13, 2026 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on September 3, 2026.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Contact:Donavon P. TernesPeter C. Fan
President andSenior Vice President and
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
(951) 686-6060

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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