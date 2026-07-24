

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - SLB N.V. (SLB) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $786 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.014 billion, or $0.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SLB N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $833 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $8.972 billion from $8.546 billion last year.



SLB N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $786 Mln. vs. $1.014 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $8.972 Bln vs. $8.546 Bln last year.



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