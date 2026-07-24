

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.110 billion, or $4.53 per share. This compares with $2.885 billion, or $4.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $19.637 billion from $17.856 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.110 Bln. vs. $2.885 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.53 vs. $4.08 last year. -Revenue: $19.637 Bln vs. $17.856 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.30 To $ 17.90 Full year revenue guidance: 10 %



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