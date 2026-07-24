American Rebel Light Beer Expands Across Pennsylvania; CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Andy Ross Performs at Historic York State Fair Continuing Patriotic Summer Brand Activation Strategy

American Rebel Activates Premier State Fair Stage with Live Performance at the York State Fair, the nation's oldest fair celebrating 261 years; Pennsylvania Distribution Network Now Spans 47 of 67 Counties and Over 5,400 Retail Accounts

YORK, PA AND NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) today announced that CEO Andy Ross will take the stage at the York State Fair - the oldest state fair in the United States - on July 24, 2026, marking another highly impactful brand activation moment for the Company. The performance places American Rebel Light at the center of a 261-year-old American tradition, in front of a crowd that drew nearly 460,000 attendees in 2025 alone and has welcomed icons of American public life from President Theodore Roosevelt to Senator John F. Kennedy.

The York State Fair activation event continues the impressive state-market buildout in the beer segment: American Rebel Light has rapidly expanded its Pennsylvania distribution network to 47 of 67 counties, with 437 retail and on-premise accounts having purchased and ordered American Rebel Light Beer as of early July 2026, supported by five best-in-class distribution partners collectively reaching over 5,400 retail accounts across the Commonwealth.

"We built American Rebel Light for Americans who love this country and the simple joys of community - concerts, fairs, tailgates - places where freedom is lived and shared. At the York State Fair we raise a can to the values that make us one. I want to thank our outstanding Pennsylvania distribution partners - Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, Mid-State Beverage Company, Banko Beverage Company, and Ace Distributing - for bringing Rebel Light to their communities so quickly and effectively. We're just getting started: together we'll keep putting our beer where patriots gather, driving trial, supporting local retailers, and celebrating the American spirit. Rebel Up."

- Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Light Beer Live Entertainment Activation - York State Fair, July 24, 2026

The York State Fair is not merely Pennsylvania's largest annual event - it is the oldest fair in the United States, with roots stretching back to 1765, when Thomas Penn, son of Pennsylvania's founder, proclaimed that York would host a fair twice a year. In 2026, the Fair celebrates its 261st year, a milestone that speaks to its enduring hold on the American character.

Held at its current fairgrounds in West Manchester Township - a site the fair has called home since 1888 - the York State Fair draws some of the largest crowds of any fair in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2025, the event recorded an official attendance of 459,957 visitors across its 10-day run. Historical attendance has exceeded 640,000 in peak years, making it one of the most-attended fair events in the eastern United States. The 2026 Fair runs July 24 through August 2.

The Fair's prominence extends well beyond agriculture and amusement. It has served as a stage for American history: in 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt was welcomed by 30,000 attendees with a 21-gun salute; in 1960, then-Senator John F. Kennedy made a presidential campaign stop at the fairgrounds. A Pennsylvania state historical marker was erected in 1978 recognizing the Fair's exceptional legacy. The iconic Market Street Gate, built in 1921, honors York County natives who gave their lives in World War One.

American Rebel Light Beer has secured a prominent stage activation at the Fair, where CEO Andy Ross - a patriotic country rock performing artist and performer in addition to his executive role - will take the stage on July 24, 2026, the opening day of the 2026 Fair. The performance represents a convergence of the American Rebel brand identity and consumer marketing strategy: placing American Rebel Light directly in the hands of its target consumer at the highest-traffic, most historically rooted patriot-themed community event in the Commonwealth. American Rebel believes activations of this nature drive meaningful product trial, brand awareness, and regional loyalty in new distribution markets - and few stages in American fair history carry the weight, legacy, and audience that the York State Fair delivers.

Pennsylvania Distribution Network - Rapid Buildout in 23 Days for American Rebel Beer

American Rebel Light's Pennsylvania distribution network was assembled with remarkable speed and strategic precision. The Company announced signed agreements with five best-in-class distribution partners in just 23 days - between November 17 and December 10, 2025 - establishing a foundation for statewide market penetration.

The five Pennsylvania distribution partners are:

Wilson McGinley

Muller Distributing

Mid-State Beverage Company

Banko Beverage Company

Ace Distributing

Together, these five distributors collectively reach over 5,400 retail accounts across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As of early July 2026, American Rebel Light has achieved active placement in 437 retail and on-premise accounts, spanning 47 of the state's 67 counties - a significant and rapidly growing footprint for the American Rebel brand in its early Pennsylvania distribution phase.

Key distribution and retail metrics (as of early July 2026):

Five distribution agreements announced in 23 days (November 17 - December 10, 2025)

Distributor network collectively reaches over 5,400 retail accounts

437 retail and on-premise accounts open and actively selling

Coverage across 47 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties

Rebel Light Beer Premier Venue Placements - Lincoln Financial Field and Philadelphia Eagles

American Rebel Light has secured placement at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. This placement represents one of the most high-profile venue opportunities available in the Commonwealth and positions the brand at the intersection of patriotism, live sports, and community - core pillars of the American Rebel identity. American Rebel views strategic flagship venue placements as a critical component of brand building and consumer trial in major metro markets.

"Pennsylvania has been an extraordinary story for American Rebel Light, and I've had the privilege of watching it unfold from the ground up. I've been out in the field working accounts alongside our distribution partners - at bars, restaurant and retail accounts all across the state of Pennsylvania - and the reception we're getting is exceptional. Retailers are excited about the American Rebel brand, consumers love the beer and are reaching for it on the shelf, and our distribution partners are doing an outstanding job activating accounts and building velocity. To go from zero to 437 accounts across Pennsylvania in this short a window is a testament to what happens when you pair the right brand with the right partners and the right moment in the market. The York State Fair activation is the perfect exclamation point on an already compelling Pennsylvania story. The traction we're building here is real, and I couldn't be more energized about what comes next for American Rebel Light Beer across this Commonwealth."

- Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

Leading Supply Chain and Production Partners provide the opportunity for rapid scale for American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed and distributed with the support of two key operational partners:

City Brewing Company - One of the largest and most experienced contract brewing companies in the United States, City Brewing provides American Rebel Light with best-in-class brewing capabilities, quality assurance, and production scale. City Brewing's facilities and expertise ensure consistent product quality as the brand expands into new markets.

AlcSource - A premier beverage supply chain and logistics partner, AlcSource provides critical supply chain infrastructure, inventory management, and distribution support. AlcSource's capabilities are integral to American Rebel's ability to execute rapid market entries such as the Pennsylvania buildout described in this release.

Key Highlights

Rapid top-tier network assembly in PA for Rebel Light: Five Pennsylvania distributors announced in 23 days demonstrates strong distributor confidence in the American Rebel Light brand and management's ability to execute quickly and efficiently.

Scalable Pennsylvania distribution infrastructure: The five-distributor network reaching over 5,400 retail accounts provides the runway for continued account acquisition and revenue growth for American Rebel Beer.

Early retail velocity for American Rebel Light Beer: 437 retail and on-premise accounts that have placed orders as of early July 2026 reflects meaningful early-stage sell-in velocity and suggests growing consumer and retailer demand.

Strategic PA Distribution Network: Coverage of 47 of 67 Pennsylvania counties demonstrates broad market reach rather than narrow metro concentration.

Rebel Light Beer - Marquee venue placements: Lincoln Financial Field placement provides high-visibility brand exposure for American Rebel Light Beer in the Philadelphia metro market.

Consumer activation: The York State Fair performance on July 24, 2026 represents a high-impact strategic brand activation that drives consumer trial and brand awareness at significant scale for American Rebel Light Beer

National Scale and Operations: Partnerships with City Brewing and AlcSource reflect American Rebel Light Beer's commitment to quality, consistency, and supply chain resilience as the brand scales nationally.

About the York State Fair

The York State Fair is one of Pennsylvania's premier annual events, held in York, Pennsylvania. The Fair draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and features live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, food vendors, and community activities. The Fair's broad consumer attendance and patriot-community atmosphere make it an ideal venue for the American Rebel Light Beer brand activation.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-natural, better-for-you premium light lager created for consumers who celebrate freedom, country music, motorsports, tailgates, backyard barbecues, patriotic festivals, and the American way of life. The brand is built around its signature statement: American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER. Brewed and co-packed by City Brewing, one of North America's premier contract brewing partners, and facilitated through AlcSource, a leading beverage alcohol facilitator, American Rebel Light Beer brings the Company's patriotic lifestyle brand into the beverage category with a fully scalable supply chain designed to support high-frequency social occasions and community-driven celebrations. The brand is built for the moments when Americans come together: Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, race weekends, sporting events, tailgates, military appreciation events, and patriotic gatherings across the country. As America celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, American Rebel Light Beer is proud to be the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom. American Rebel Light Beer. It tastes like Freedom.

www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and offers safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel is a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit. Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community-based activations, the Company is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection between consumer identity, product demand, and long-term shareholder value. American Rebel Beverages executes a premium brand marketer model - partnering with AlcSource as its beverage alcohol facilitator and City Brewing as its contract brewing and co-packing partner - providing the Company with a fully scalable, asset-light supply chain capable of fulfilling large regional and national chain orders as distribution coverage expands nationally.

For investor relations inquiries:

ir@americanrebel.com, info@americanrebel.com

For American Rebel Light Beer account and distributor inquiries:

Todd Porter

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is a patriot-lifestyle consumer brand company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company develops, markets, and sells American Rebel-branded products, including American Rebel Light, a premium light lager beer. American Rebel is dedicated to celebrating American values, freedom, and the entrepreneurial spirit. For more information, visit www.americanrebel.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's distribution expansion plans and strategy in Pennsylvania and other markets; anticipated growth in retail and on-premise account placements; expectations regarding consumer demand for American Rebel Light; the anticipated benefits of distributor, venue, and supply chain partnerships; the planned live performance at the York State Fair on July 24, 2026; expectations regarding the Company's ability to scale production and distribution; and any other statements regarding future operations, financial condition, prospects, or plans of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Risks related to the Company's ability to successfully expand and maintain its distribution network in Pennsylvania and other markets;

Risks related to the performance and stability of the Company's distribution partners, including Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, Mid-State Beverage Company, Banko Beverage Company, and Ace Distributing;

Risks related to the Company's supply chain, including the performance and availability of its contract brewing partner, City Brewing Company, and its supply chain partner, AlcSource;

Risks related to obtaining and maintaining necessary regulatory approvals, licenses, and permits for the production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic beverage products in Pennsylvania and other jurisdictions;

Risks related to venue placements, including the continuation of agreements with Lincoln Financial Field and other venues, which are subject to renewal, termination, or renegotiation;

Risks related to consumer demand and market acceptance of American Rebel Light, which may be affected by changing consumer preferences, competition, and economic conditions;

Risks related to competition in the beer and alcoholic beverage industry, including competition from established national, regional, and craft beer brands with significantly greater resources;

Risks related to the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms to fund its operations, marketing, and expansion activities;

Risks related to pending or future litigation, regulatory investigations, or enforcement actions that could adversely affect the Company's business, reputation, or financial condition;

Risks related to the Company's status as a small-cap publicly traded company, including risks related to stock price volatility, limited liquidity, and the potential need for additional capital;

Risks related to general economic conditions, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer spending; and

Other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, July 24, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investors and others should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-expands-across-pennsylvania-ceo-of-american-1195628