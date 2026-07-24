

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue growth outlook, based on its better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $17.30 to $17.90 per share, while raising its revenue growth guidance to 10 percent from the previous growth projection of 9 to 10 percent.



In Friday's pre-market trading, AXP is trading on the NYSE at $332.29 down $8.50 or 2.49 percent.



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