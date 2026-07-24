

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.699 billion, or $7.62 per share. This compares with $1.653 billion, or $6.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.691 billion or $7.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $20.230 billion from $18.605 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.699 Bln. vs. $1.653 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.62 vs. $6.83 last year. -Revenue: $20.230 Bln vs. $18.605 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 28.70 To $ 30.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 77.000 B To $ 79.500 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News