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WKN: 862948 | ISIN: FR0000121709 | Ticker-Symbol: GRB
Stuttgart
24.07.26 | 14:32
53,25 Euro
-3,36 % -1,85
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
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SEB SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,8053,0014:56
52,7553,0514:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 14:12 Uhr
163 Leser
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La Brigade de Buyer Inc. / Group SEB: Groupe SEB Is Scaling Up Its U.S. Hospitality Business with Expansion of SEB Professional Culinary Division

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groupe SEB, worldwide leader in cookware, small domestic appliances, and professional coffee, just announced an expansion of its U.S. professional business with the exclusive integration of globally recognized hospitality brands, WMF and HEPP, into its SEB Professional Culinary Division through its U.S. culinary subsidiary, La Brigade de Buyer Inc., effective June 2026.

This strategic move builds on Groupe SEB's decades of success in the U.S. market with consumer flagship names such as T-Fal and Krups, but also All-Clad, one of the group's most iconic American heritage brands. Building on All-Clad's strong reputation among professional chefs and premium home culinary enthusiasts, Groupe SEB aims to accelerate the brand's expansion into the professional hospitality segment, leveraging its unique credibility across both commercial and residential kitchens.

As a statement of its longstanding commitment to culinary excellence, All-Clad has been a trusted partner of the Bocuse d'Or Americas and will once again support the competition July 26, 2026, in New-Orleans.

Groupe SEB's mission is now to deliver a fully integrated "Kitchen to Table" solution for chefs, restaurateurs, hotel operators, and foodservice professionals nationwide. "With this integration, we are building an even stronger hospitality ecosystem designed to better serve our customers with consistency, proximity, and operational excellence," said Nancy Mongiovi, Managing director of La Brigade de Buyer Inc. USA. "This expansion reflects Groupe SEB's commitment to investing in hospitality professionals and supporting their evolving needs across every touchpoint of the guest experience."

Through a new organization, Groupe SEB is scaling up to capture the full potential of the hospitality, food and beverage markets, spanning professional culinary equipment and tabletop categories with WMF and HEPP, which will now be joining its collection of first-in-class brands under the SEB Professional umbrella. La Brigade de Buyer Inc. will lead the transition and ongoing operations for WMF and HEPP in the United States, operating out of New York City, with a strong focus on continuity, service excellence, and customer partnership. The organization is supported by a dedicated hospitality sales force, strengthened marketing capabilities, and robust operational infrastructure designed specifically for the professional hospitality market.

To support its growth, SEB Professional Culinary operates within a modern 140,000-square-foot logistics facility in New Jersey featuring advanced EDI/WMS connectivity and scalable warehousing capabilities to ensure reliable fulfillment and customer support nationwide.

About SEB Professional
SEB Professional is known as a global powerhouse in the coffee industry, operating as #1 worldwide coffee manufacturer of professional commercial equipment. Through brands like WMF, Schaerer, and Wilbur Curtis, the group provides automated and filter coffee machines to cafes, hotels, and fast-food chains worldwide.

Established in 2024, SEB Professional Culinary is the hospitality and culinary division of Groupe SEB, bringing together a robust portfolio of globally recognized culinary and hospitality brands trusted by chefs and industry professionals worldwide, including de Buyer, 32 Dumas, Charvet, Pacojet, Krampouz, All-Clad and now exclusively WMF and HEPP. The division provides a comprehensive range of premium solutions spanning from cookware to kitchen equipment, buffet systems, tabletop solutions, glassware, and high-end cutlery, delivering reliable products, operational expertise and service excellence to hospitality professionals globally. For more information, visit https://www.groupeseb.com/en

Contact
Nancy Mongiovi
nancy.mongiovi@labrigadedebuyer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2ab7b30-a67f-4cc7-8cde-135609b26547


- Leaders in cookware, small domestic appliances, and professional coffee.

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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