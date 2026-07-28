Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its 2026 Half-year Financial Report is now available on its website.
It includes:
- the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2026;
- the half-year activity report;
- the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and
- the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.
This document is available in French and in English, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website:
https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
- in Groupe SEB's website publications:
https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications
Next key dates 2026
22 October after market closes
|9M 2026 sales and financial data
Next key dates 2027
24 February pre-market
2026 Sales and results
Find us at www.groupeseb.com
World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.2bn in 2025 and employs 32,000 people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728249953/en/
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and IR Dept
Raphaël Hoffstetter
Guillaume Baron
comfin@groupeseb.com
Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 18 18
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Department
Cathy Pianon
Inès Carrayrou
presse@groupeseb.com
Tel. +33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03
Tel. +33 (0) 6 32 01 54 17
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac
Clémence Vermersch
caroline.simon@image7.fr
isegonzac@image7.fr
cvermersch@image7.fr
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70