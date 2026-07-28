Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its 2026 Half-year Financial Report is now available on its website.

It includes:

the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30 th , 2026;

, 2026; the half-year activity report;

the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and

the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

This document is available in French and in English, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website:

https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information

https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information in Groupe SEB's website publications:

https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications

Next key dates 2026

22 October after market closes 9M 2026 sales and financial data

Next key dates 2027

24 February pre-market 2026 Sales and results

Find us at www.groupeseb.com

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.2bn in 2025 and employs 32,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728249953/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Raphaël Hoffstetter

Guillaume Baron

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 18 18

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Department

Cathy Pianon

Inès Carrayrou

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03

Tel. +33 (0) 6 32 01 54 17

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

Clémence Vermersch

caroline.simon@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

cvermersch@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70