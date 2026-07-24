Franklin Financial Services Corporation: Franklin Financial Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results; Declares Dividend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: FRAF), the bank holding company of F&M Trust (the Bank) headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, reported its second quarter and year-to-date 2026 financial results.

A summary of notable operating results as of or for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 follows:

Net Income : $6.6 million ($1.47 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $5.9 million ($1.32 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9%.

: $6.6 million ($1.47 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $5.9 million ($1.32 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9%. Wealth Management : Fees were $2.6 million, an increase of 6.1% from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Assets under management were $1.5 billion on June 30, 2026.

: Fees were $2.6 million, an increase of 6.1% from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Assets under management were $1.5 billion on June 30, 2026. Asset Growth: $2.335 billion in assets on June 30, 2026, compared to $2.239 billion at year-end 2025, an increase of 4.3% (8.6% annualized).

$2.335 billion in assets on June 30, 2026, compared to $2.239 billion at year-end 2025, an increase of 4.3% (8.6% annualized). Loan Growth: Total net loans of $1.589 billion on June 30, 2026, an increase of 3.1% (6.2% annualized) from December 31, 2025.

Total net loans of $1.589 billion on June 30, 2026, an increase of 3.1% (6.2% annualized) from December 31, 2025. Deposit Growth: Total deposits of $1.925 billion on June 30, 2026, an increase of 4.8% (9.6% annualized) from December 31, 2025.

Total deposits of $1.925 billion on June 30, 2026, an increase of 4.8% (9.6% annualized) from December 31, 2025. Quarterly Performance Metrics: Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.14%, Return on Average Equity (ROE) 14.80%, and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.50% on an annualized basis, compared to a ROA of 1.04%, ROE of 15.64%, and NIM of 3.21% for the second quarter of 2025.

Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.14%, Return on Average Equity (ROE) 14.80%, and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.50% on an annualized basis, compared to a ROA of 1.04%, ROE of 15.64%, and NIM of 3.21% for the second quarter of 2025. On July 16, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a $0.34 per share regular quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 to be paid on August 26, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2026.

A summary of notable operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 follows:

Net Income: $13.2 million ($2.94 per diluted share) compared to $9.8 million ($2.20 per diluted share) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 34.8%.

$13.2 million ($2.94 per diluted share) compared to $9.8 million ($2.20 per diluted share) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 34.8%. Wealth Management: Fees were $4.9 million, an increase of 5.2% from $4.6 million for the first six months of 2025.

Fees were $4.9 million, an increase of 5.2% from $4.6 million for the first six months of 2025. Year-to-Date Performance Metrics: Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.17%, Return on Average Equity (ROE) 14.96%, and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.52% on an annualized basis, compared to a ROA of 0.89%, ROE of 13.27%, and NIM of 3.13% for the comparable period in 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets on June 30, 2026 were $2.335 billion, an increase of 4.3% from $2.239 billion on December 31, 2025. Significant changes in the balance sheet from December 31, 2025 to June 30, 2026 include:

Debt Securities Available for Sale: Decreased $2.2 million, or (0.5%), net of purchases, due primarily to paydowns. On June 30, 2026, the net unrealized loss in the portfolio was $29.1 million compared to $26.8 million at year-end 2025.

Decreased $2.2 million, or (0.5%), net of purchases, due primarily to paydowns. On June 30, 2026, the net unrealized loss in the portfolio was $29.1 million compared to $26.8 million at year-end 2025. Net L oans: Increased $48.2 million or 3.1% (6.2% annualized) over the year-end 2025 balance, primarily from an increase of $45.8 million in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and $24.7 million in residential 1-4 family loans, which was partially offset by a decrease of $19.6 million in commercial (C&I) loans. As of June 30, 2026, CRE loans totaled $949.4 million with the largest collateral segments being: apartment buildings ($161.9 million), hotels and motels ($105.8 million), and office buildings ($100.1 million), primarily in the Bank's market area of south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank's CRE non-owner occupied concentration ratio was 348.2% of risk-based capital as of June 30, 2026, down from 349.9% on December 31, 2025.

Increased $48.2 million or 3.1% (6.2% annualized) over the year-end 2025 balance, primarily from an increase of $45.8 million in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and $24.7 million in residential 1-4 family loans, which was partially offset by a decrease of $19.6 million in commercial (C&I) loans. As of June 30, 2026, CRE loans totaled $949.4 million with the largest collateral segments being: apartment buildings ($161.9 million), hotels and motels ($105.8 million), and office buildings ($100.1 million), primarily in the Bank's market area of south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank's CRE non-owner occupied concentration ratio was 348.2% of risk-based capital as of June 30, 2026, down from 349.9% on December 31, 2025. Deposits: Increased $88.8 million or 4.8% (9.6% annualized)) from year-end 2025. The majority of the growth occurred in noninterest-bearing checking accounts and money management accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing checking and savings accounts. At June 30, 2026, 17.7% of total deposits were in noninterest checking accounts, compared to 16.9% at year-end 2025. For the first six months of 2026, the cost of total deposits was 1.51%, a decrease from 1.85% for the full year of 2025. On June 30, 2026, the Bank estimated that approximately 90% of its deposits were FDIC insured or collateralized.

Increased $88.8 million or 4.8% (9.6% annualized)) from year-end 2025. The majority of the growth occurred in noninterest-bearing checking accounts and money management accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing checking and savings accounts. At June 30, 2026, 17.7% of total deposits were in noninterest checking accounts, compared to 16.9% at year-end 2025. For the first six months of 2026, the cost of total deposits was 1.51%, a decrease from 1.85% for the full year of 2025. On June 30, 2026, the Bank estimated that approximately 90% of its deposits were FDIC insured or collateralized. Shareholders' Equity: Increased $8.6 million to $183.8 million on June 30, 2026 from year-end 2025, and retained earnings increased $10.2 million, net of dividends of $3.0 million, over the same period. The accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) increased $1.9 million during the first six months of 2026 to $23.5 million. On June 30, 2026, the book value of the Corporation's common stock was $40.91 per share and tangible book value (1) increased $1.81 per share from December 31, 2025 to $38.90 per share. In December 2025, an open market repurchase plan was approved to repurchase 150,000 shares over a one-year period and 10,950 shares were repurchased in the first six months of 2026 under the approved plan to fund the dividend reinvestment plan. The Bank is considered to be well-capitalized under regulatory guidance as of June 30, 2026.

Increased $8.6 million to $183.8 million on June 30, 2026 from year-end 2025, and retained earnings increased $10.2 million, net of dividends of $3.0 million, over the same period. The accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) increased $1.9 million during the first six months of 2026 to $23.5 million. On June 30, 2026, the book value of the Corporation's common stock was $40.91 per share and tangible book value increased $1.81 per share from December 31, 2025 to $38.90 per share. In December 2025, an open market repurchase plan was approved to repurchase 150,000 shares over a one-year period and 10,950 shares were repurchased in the first six months of 2026 under the approved plan to fund the dividend reinvestment plan. The Bank is considered to be well-capitalized under regulatory guidance as of June 30, 2026. Average Assets : Average interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2026 were $2.198 billion, compared to $2.146 billion for the same period in 2025, an increase of 2.5%. This increase occurred primarily in the loan portfolio which increased 8.8%, driven by a $82.2 million (9.9%) increase in commercial real estate loans and a $44.0 million (17.6%) increase in first lien 1-4 residential real estate loans. The yield on earning assets decreased from 5.28% for the first six months of 2025 to 5.25% for the first six months of 2026. The yield on the loan portfolio increased by 9 basis points, but this increase was partially offset as higher yielding investments continued to paydown and the yield on interest-earning deposits in other banks declined. The yield on earning assets was 5.22% for the second quarter of 2026. Total deposits averaged $1.878 billion for the first six months of 2026, an increase of $26.7 million (1.4%) over the average balance for the same period in 2025. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.95% for the first six months of 2025 to 1.51% for the first six months of 2026 and decreased to 1.50% for the second quarter of 2026.

: Average interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2026 were $2.198 billion, compared to $2.146 billion for the same period in 2025, an increase of 2.5%. This increase occurred primarily in the loan portfolio which increased 8.8%, driven by a $82.2 million (9.9%) increase in commercial real estate loans and a $44.0 million (17.6%) increase in first lien 1-4 residential real estate loans. The yield on earning assets decreased from 5.28% for the first six months of 2025 to 5.25% for the first six months of 2026. The yield on the loan portfolio increased by 9 basis points, but this increase was partially offset as higher yielding investments continued to paydown and the yield on interest-earning deposits in other banks declined. The yield on earning assets was 5.22% for the second quarter of 2026. Total deposits averaged $1.878 billion for the first six months of 2026, an increase of $26.7 million (1.4%) over the average balance for the same period in 2025. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.95% for the first six months of 2025 to 1.51% for the first six months of 2026 and decreased to 1.50% for the second quarter of 2026. Nonperforming Assets: Nonperforming loans (nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing) totaled $17.7 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $8.5 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $9.2 million due to the addition of an $8.8 million CRE loan to nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans were 1.1% of total gross loans on June 30, 2026 compared to 0.55% on December 31, 2025. The nonperforming loans are comprised primarily of two (2) CRE loans to unrelated borrowers totaling $17.4 million. Of these two CRE loans, one is for a matured $7.0 million construction loan on a mixed-use commercial project. During the second quarter, the Bank committed to provide additional funding of up to $2.5 million (with $1.6 million advanced as of June 30, 2026) to fully enclose the property and protect the collateral, and to pay all past due construction costs. As part of this funding commitment, a forbearance agreement was signed by the developer that ceased all construction until funding from new sources was acquired, established specific performance criteria for the developer, and established specific remedies for the Bank in the event of non-compliance with the forbearance agreement. Based on a discounted "as-is" appraisal received in the first quarter of 2026 and the additional funding committed, the Bank increased its specific reserve from $1.0 million on March 31, 2026, to $1.2 million on June 30, 2026. The second CRE loan totals $8.8 million and is secured by six (6) commercial office buildings. This loan is a purchased participation loan where the Bank is not the lead lender. The loan was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2026, and as of June 30, 2026, the Bank has a specific reserve of $734 thousand based on a recent appraisal.

Nonperforming loans (nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing) totaled $17.7 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $8.5 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $9.2 million due to the addition of an $8.8 million CRE loan to nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans were 1.1% of total gross loans on June 30, 2026 compared to 0.55% on December 31, 2025. The nonperforming loans are comprised primarily of two (2) CRE loans to unrelated borrowers totaling $17.4 million. Of these two CRE loans, one is for a matured $7.0 million construction loan on a mixed-use commercial project. During the second quarter, the Bank committed to provide additional funding of up to $2.5 million (with $1.6 million advanced as of June 30, 2026) to fully enclose the property and protect the collateral, and to pay all past due construction costs. As part of this funding commitment, a forbearance agreement was signed by the developer that ceased all construction until funding from new sources was acquired, established specific performance criteria for the developer, and established specific remedies for the Bank in the event of non-compliance with the forbearance agreement. Based on a discounted "as-is" appraisal received in the first quarter of 2026 and the additional funding committed, the Bank increased its specific reserve from $1.0 million on March 31, 2026, to $1.2 million on June 30, 2026. The second CRE loan totals $8.8 million and is secured by six (6) commercial office buildings. This loan is a purchased participation loan where the Bank is not the lead lender. The loan was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2026, and as of June 30, 2026, the Bank has a specific reserve of $734 thousand based on a recent appraisal. Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL): The ACL to loans ratio was 1.36% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.32% on December 31, 2025. The increase is driven by the increase in the specific reserves previously discussed above. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) for unfunded commitments was $2.0 million on June 30, 2026, and $1.9 million on December 31, 2025.

Income Statement Highlights - Second Quarter Comparison 2026 v. 2025

Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $6.6 million ($1.47 per diluted share) compared to $5.90 million ($1.32 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9%.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $6.6 million ($1.47 per diluted share) compared to $5.90 million ($1.32 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9%. Net Interest Income : $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.1 million, or 12.2%. The improvement was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense, as the increase in interest from loans was partially offset by a decrease in interest from the investment portfolio.

: $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.1 million, or 12.2%. The improvement was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense, as the increase in interest from loans was partially offset by a decrease in interest from the investment portfolio. Provision for Credit Losses: For the second quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.6 million compared to $704 thousand for the same quarter of 2025. The increased provision for credit losses on loans was due primarily to an increase in the specific reserve on the two nonaccrual loans discussed above. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $39 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a reversal of $69 thousand for the second quarter of 2025.

For the second quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.6 million compared to $704 thousand for the same quarter of 2025. The increased provision for credit losses on loans was due primarily to an increase in the specific reserve on the two nonaccrual loans discussed above. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $39 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a reversal of $69 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest Income: Noninterest income totaled $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $5.1 million for the same quarter of 2025. As compared to the prior year quarter, wealth management fees and the gain on sale of loans increased, but the increase was nearly offset by a state sales tax refund recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income totaled $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $5.1 million for the same quarter of 2025. As compared to the prior year quarter, wealth management fees and the gain on sale of loans increased, but the increase was nearly offset by a state sales tax refund recorded in the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest Expense: For the second quarter of 2026 was $14.6 million compared to $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 (an increase of 1.5%). The increase in salary expense was more than offset by a decrease in health insurance expense during the quarter, and other operating expense increased $230 thousand.

For the second quarter of 2026 was $14.6 million compared to $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 (an increase of 1.5%). The increase in salary expense was more than offset by a decrease in health insurance expense during the quarter, and other operating expense increased $230 thousand. Income Tax: The effective income tax rate was 19.9% for the second quarter of 2026 and 19.3% for the same period in 2025.

Income Statement Highlights - Year-to-date Comparison 2026 v. 2025

Net Income: Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $13.2 million ($2.94 per diluted share) compared to $9.8 million ($2.20 per diluted share) for the same period in 2025, an increase of 34.8%.

Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $13.2 million ($2.94 per diluted share) compared to $9.8 million ($2.20 per diluted share) for the same period in 2025, an increase of 34.8%. Net Interest Income: $37.9 million for the first six months of 2026 compared to $32.8 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $5.0 million or 15.3%. The improvement was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense, as the increase in interest from loans was partially offset by a decrease in interest from the investment portfolio.

$37.9 million for the first six months of 2026 compared to $32.8 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $5.0 million or 15.3%. The improvement was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense, as the increase in interest from loans was partially offset by a decrease in interest from the investment portfolio. Provision for Credit Losses: For the first six months of 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $58 thousand for the first six months of 2026 compared to a reversal of $40 thousand for the same period of 2025.

For the first six months of 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $58 thousand for the first six months of 2026 compared to a reversal of $40 thousand for the same period of 2025. Noninterest Income: Noninterest income totaled $10.5 million for the first six months of 2026 compared to $9.7 million for the same period of 2025, an increase of 8.7%. The increase was spread across nearly all fee income categories with the largest increases in wealth management fees and gains on loan sales and deposit fees.

Noninterest income totaled $10.5 million for the first six months of 2026 compared to $9.7 million for the same period of 2025, an increase of 8.7%. The increase was spread across nearly all fee income categories with the largest increases in wealth management fees and gains on loan sales and deposit fees. Noninterest Expense: For the first six months of 2026, noninterest expense was $30.0 million compared to $29.0 million for the same period of 2025 (an increase of 3.4%). The increases occurred primarily in salaries, professional fees, and Pennsylvania shares tax, and were partially offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums.

For the first six months of 2026, noninterest expense was $30.0 million compared to $29.0 million for the same period of 2025 (an increase of 3.4%). The increases occurred primarily in salaries, professional fees, and Pennsylvania shares tax, and were partially offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums. Income Tax: The effective income tax rate was 20.0% for the first six months of 2026 and 19.0% for the same period in 2025.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP versus Non-GAAP Reconciliation Presentations that follows.

Additional information on the Corporation is available on our website at: www.franklinfin.com/Presentations.

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $2.3 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties PA, and Washington County MD. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC'). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of I995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, general economic conditions and their effect on the Corporation and our customers, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION (unaudited)































































Income Statement

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025

% Change



































Interest income

































Loans, including fees

$ 23,159

$ 22,567

$ 21,425

$ 45,727

$ 41,289

10.7 % Interest and dividends on investments:

































Taxable interest



3,480



3,616



4,524



7,096



9,349

-24.1 % Tax exempt interest



265



266



269



530



540

-1.9 % Dividend income



201



202



189



404



379

6.6 % Interest-earning deposits in other banks



1,826



1,119



2,193



2,944



4,101

-28.2 % Total interest income



28,931



27,770



28,600



56,701



55,658

1.9 % Interest expense

































Deposits



7,202



6,887



8,918



14,089



17,948

-21.5 % FHLB overnight borrowings and advances



2,181



2,157



2,181



4,339



4,339

0.0 % Subordinate notes



201



205



263



406



528

-23.1 % Total interest expense



9,584



9,249



11,362



18,834



22,815

-17.4 % Net interest income



19,347



18,521



17,238



37,867



32,843

15.3 % Provision for credit losses - loans



1,600



202



704



1,802



1,454

23.9 % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments



39



19



(69)



58



(40)

-245.0 % Total provision for credit losses



1,639



221



635



1,860



1,414

31.5 % Net interest income after credit loss expense



17,708



18,300



16,603



36,007



31,429

14.6 % Noninterest income

































Wealth management fees



2,567



2,306



2,419



4,873



4,633

5.2 % Loan service charges



289



238



294



527



503

4.8 % Gain on sale of loans



227



318



132



545



241

126.1 % Deposit service charges and fees



694



647



613



1,341



1,218

10.1 % Other service charges and fees



521



482



480



1,002



963

4.0 % Debit card income



632



618



608



1,251



1,167

7.2 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



135



132



116



267



230

16.1 % Change in fair value of equity securities



-



-



0



-



(7)

-100.0 % Other



84



619



441



703



716

-1.8 % Total noninterest income



5,149



5,360



5,103



10,509



9,664

8.7 % Noninterest Expense

































Salaries



6,453



6,237



6,210



12,690



12,386

2.5 % Employee benefits



2,162



2,788



2,654



4,949



4,984

-0.7 % Net occupancy



1,178



1,241



1,146



2,419



2,371

2.0 % Marketing and advertising



362



426



353



788



786

0.3 % Legal and professional



556



695



537



1,251



1,064

17.6 % Data processing



1,578



1,540



1,514



3,119



3,071

1.6 % Pennsylvania bank shares tax



236



254



137



490



297

65.0 % FDIC Insurance



367



483



409



850



954

-10.9 % ATM/debit card processing



383



377



344



760



683

11.3 % Telecommunications



128



135



109



262



216

21.3 % Other



1,206



1,177



976



2,382



2,153

10.6 % Total noninterest expense



14,609



15,353



14,389



29,960



28,965

3.4 % Income before income taxes



8,248



8,307



7,317



16,556



12,128

36.5 % Income tax expense



1,637



1,670



1,409



3,308



2,299

43.9 % Net income

$ 6,611

$ 6,637

$ 5,908

$ 13,248

$ 9,829

34.8 % Per share

































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.47

$ 1.48

$ 1.32

$ 2.95

$ 2.21



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.47

$ 1.48

$ 1.32

$ 2.94

$ 2.20











































































Consolidated Balance Sheet (as of)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































Assets

































Cash and due from banks

$ 25,560

$ 23,976

$ 27,426















Short-term interest-earning deposits in other banks



169,471



186,801



180,364















Total cash and cash equivalents



195,031



210,777



207,790















Long-term interest-earning deposits in other banks



750



750



999















Debt securities available for sale, at fair value



452,345



436,483



481,259















Restricted stock



8,985



8,897



8,894















Loans held for sale



2,797



1,850



1,486















Loans



1,610,619



1,572,426



1,519,157















Allowance for credit losses



(21,864)



(20,729)



(19,122)















Net Loans



1,588,755



1,551,697



1,500,035















Other assets



86,518



87,064



86,282















Total assets



2,335,181



2,297,518



2,286,745



















































Liabilities

































Deposits

































Noninterest-bearing checking



341,103



331,658



294,034















Money management, savings, and interest checking



1,354,833



1,319,494



1,279,602















Time



228,652



238,558



319,835















Total deposits



1,924,588



1,889,710



1,893,471















Federal Home Loan Bank advances



200,000



200,000



200,000















Subordinate notes



10,855



10,850



19,719















Other liabilities



15,893



18,214



16,191















Total liabilities



2,151,336



2,118,774



2,129,381



















































Shareholders' equity

































Common Stock



4,711



4,711



4,711















Additional paid-in capital



44,135



43,776



43,763















Retained earnings



165,085



160,001



146,403















Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(23,458)



(23,265)



(30,784)















Treasury stock



(6,628)



(6,479)



(6,729)















Total shareholders' equity



183,845



178,744



157,364















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,335,181

$ 2,297,518

$ 2,286,745



















































Assets Under Management as of (fair value)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025















Wealth Management

$ 1,326,643

$ 1,271,068

$ 1,221,333















Held at third party brokers



154,826



145,477



138,763















Total assets under management

$ 1,481,469

$ 1,416,545

$ 1,360,096























































































Key performance ratios as of or for the period ended as shown:

As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Six Months Ended



Performance Measurements

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025



Return on average assets*



1.14 %



1.20 %



1.04 %



1.17 %



0.89 %



Return on average equity*



14.80 %



15.13 %



15.64 %



14.96 %



13.27 %



Efficiency ratio (1)



59.07 %



63.64 %



63.71 %



61.33 %



67.37 %



Net interest margin*



3.50 %



3.53 %



3.21 %



3.52 %



3.13 %







































Shareholders' Value (per common share)

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.47

$ 1.48

$ 1.32

$ 2.94

$ 2.20



Regular cash dividend paid

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.67

$ 0.65



Dividend payout ratio



23.10 %



22.30 %



24.92 %



22.70 %



29.39 %



Book value, per share

$ 40.91

$ 39.78

$ 35.22















Tangible book value (1)

$ 38.90

$ 37.78

$ 33.20















Market value, per share

$ 62.60

$ 51.08

$ 34.63















Market value/book value ratio



153.02 %



128.40 %



98.31 %















Market value/tangible book value ratio



160.91 %



135.22 %



104.28 %















Price/earnings multiple*



10.65



8.63



6.56















Current quarter dividend yield*



2.17 %



2.58 %



3.81 %



















































Safety and Soundness

































Net loans recovered (charged-off)/average loans*



-0.12 %



-0.03 %



0.00 %



-0.07 %



0.00 %



Nonperforming loans / gross loans



1.10 %



0.54 %



0.71 %















Nonperforming assets / total assets



0.76 %



0.37 %



0.47 %















Allowance for credit losses / loans



1.36 %



1.32 %



1.26 %



















































* Annualized

































(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See GAAP versus Non-GAAP disclosure reconciliation

















GAAP versus non-GAAP Reconciliation Presentations - The Corporation supplements its traditional GAAP measurements with certain non-GAAP measurements to evaluate its performance and to eliminate the effect of intangible assets. By eliminating intangible assets, the Corporation believes it presents a measurement that is comparable to companies that have no intangible assets or to companies that have eliminated intangible assets in similar calculations. However, not all companies may use the same calculation method for each measurement. The non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the event of such a disclosure or release, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table shows the calculation of the non-GAAP measurements.

Non-GAAP





























(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

As of















6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025











Tangible Book Value (per share) (non-GAAP)





























Shareholders' equity

$ 183,845

$ 178,744

$ 157,364











Less intangible assets



(9,016)



(9,016)



(9,016)











Tangible book value



174,829



169,728



148,348











































Shares outstanding (in thousands)



4,494



4,493



4,468











































Tangible book value per share

$ 38.90

$ 37.78

$ 33.20

















































For the three months ended



For the Year to date period ended Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025 Noninterest expense

$ 14,609

$ 15,353

$ 14,389

$ 29,960

$ 28,965































Net interest income



19,347



18,521



17,238



37,867



32,843 Plus tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income



237



245



245



474



490 Plus noninterest income, net of securities gains/losses



5,149



5,360



5,103



10,509



9,664 Total revenue

$ 24,733

$ 24,126

$ 22,586

$ 48,850

$ 42,997































Efficiency ratio: noninterest expense /total revenue



59.07 %



63.64 %



63.71 %



61.33 %



67.37 %

SOURCE Franklin Financial Services Corporation