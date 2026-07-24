LUMIBIRD: Lumibird strengthens its position in strategic laser technologies

LUMIBIRD STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN STRATEGIC LASER TECHNOLOGIES

Sale of Lumibird's stake in Cilas

Long-term industrial partnership with Cilas

Lumibird takes over Laser MégaJoule's maintenance operations

Against a backdrop of accelerating defense investment in Europe and a growing need for technological sovereignty, Lumibird continues to implement its strategy aimed at strengthening its position in critical laser technologies for the Defense, Aerospace, Research, and Industrial markets.

The Group today announces the signing of a comprehensive agreement with Cilas and its shareholders, marking a new step in this strategy. The plan outlined in this agreement would provide lasting clarity regarding the industrial positioning of the various players in the French laser sector while strengthening long-term technological cooperation.

The agreement comprises three complementary components.

The first provides for the sale of Lumibird's entire stake in Cilas, representing 37% of the company's capital.

The second provides for the conclusion of multi-year industrial agreements covering Lumibird's supply of components, laser sources, and technological subassemblies for several strategic defense programs. These agreements reinforce Lumibird's role as the leading technology partner for major French integrators.

The third provides for Lumibird to take over Cilas's maintenance activities for the MegaJoule Laser (LMJ). This activity would complement the expertise the Group has already developed with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), both for defense applications and for research programs related to inertial fusion. Through this transaction, Lumibird would acquire a profitable business unit as well as a team of 18 highly specialized engineers and technicians.

The transaction, if confirmed following approval by the relevant employee representative bodies, is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

A value-creating operation for the entire industry

This transaction would enable each stakeholder to strengthen its position in its core area of expertise.

For Lumibird, it would mark a new step in building a group entirely focused on high-value-added laser technologies. By securing long-term industrial partnerships and strengthening its expertise in the MegaJoule Laser, the Group would consolidate its position in components, laser sources, and technological building blocks that form the foundation of future defense, space, and scientific laser systems.

More broadly, this agreement would help strengthen a national industrial chain that is more integrated, more competitive, and more focused on sovereign technologies, to the benefit of major French and European defense programs.

Statement by Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO of Lumibird

"When we invested in Cilas, our goal was to help develop a stronger, more cohesive, and more competitive French laser industry. The agreements signed today mark a new milestone in achieving this goal by providing lasting clarity on the role of each industrial player.

For Lumibird, this transaction would represent a pivotal step. It would allow us to focus our investments more on laser technologies-our core area of expertise-to secure long-term industrial partnerships, and to strengthen our presence at the Laser MégaJoule, a major scientific and strategic infrastructure for France. We could thus enter a new phase of development with an even clearer positioning in support of French and European technological sovereignty."

Next publication: H1 2026 sales on 27 July 2026, after close of trading

Today's announcement will be discussed during an investor call following the H1 sales release.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid - state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high - performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €225.6m in sales in 2025, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99507-260724lumibird_cilas_en.pdf