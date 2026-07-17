Lannion, 16 July 2026 - 11:00 pm

LUMIBIRD ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE SALE OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION TO IPG Photonics Corporation

A defining milestone in Lumibird's development, creating two focused leaders for the next stage of their growth.

Following receipt of a binding offer, Lumibird Group announces today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Medical Division to IPG Photonics Corporation, for an enterprise value of €300 million, which may be increased by an earn-out of up to €50 million based on future performance in 2026 and 2027[1].

More than a portfolio transaction, this proposed transaction would represent a defining milestone in Lumibird's history.

Over the past decade, Lumibird has consistently pursued a long-term strategy of investment in innovation, industrial capabilities, international expansion and technological differentiation. These investments have transformed both its Medical and Photonics divisions into internationally recognized businesses enjoying strong market positions, differentiated technologies and excellent operational performance.

Today, both divisions have reached critical size. While they have successfully developed within the same Group, each now requires dedicated strategic focus, increasing investment capacity and industrial resources tailored to its own markets and ambitions.

The proposed transaction would therefore enable both businesses to pursue their next stage of development under the best possible conditions.

For the Medical Division, becoming part of IPG Photonics Corporation would provide access to one of the world's leading photonics companies, combining technological excellence, global industrial capabilities, worldwide commercial reach and long-term investment capacity. Lumibird's Board of Directors firmly believes that IPG Photonics Corporation represents the ideal long-term partner to accelerate the division's innovation, international expansion and continued market leadership, while offering outstanding development opportunities for its employees.

For Lumibird, the proposed transaction would mark the beginning of a new chapter as a focused photonics company. With greater strategic clarity and enhanced financial flexibility, the Group would be ideally positioned to reinforce its technological leadership and accelerate its development in markets where photonics is becoming increasingly strategic, including Defence & Space, Industrial, Scientific, Environmental and next-generation sensing applications.

The proposed transaction could be finalized during Q4 2026, following consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions (including the confirmation from the AMF that no buyout offer is required pursuant to article 236-6 of the AMF General Regulation).

The proceeds would significantly strengthen Lumibird's balance sheet, substantially reduce indebtedness and provide additional resources to accelerate investments in research & development, industrial capabilities, manufacturing excellence and international expansion. They would also provide increased flexibility to pursue future strategic opportunities while allowing a significant portion of the proceeds to be returned to shareholders via a distribution.

A stronger, more focused and better capitalized photonics leader

Following completion of the proposed transaction, Lumibird would become one of Europe's leading independent photonics companies.

With reported 2025 sales of €113.4 million and over 600 employees, the Photonics Division develops components, lasers and systems serving Defence & Space, Environment, Topography & Safety, Industrial & Scientific and MedTech markets.

Supported by years of sustained investment, differentiated technologies and reinforced industrial capabilities, the division benefits from powerful long-term market trends. Growing demand for sovereign technologies, increasing defence budgets, the expansion of space programmes and accelerating industrial applications create a particularly favourable environment for the Group's future development.

Lumibird intends to continue investing in innovation, industrial excellence and international expansion to strengthen its leadership position and capture these long-term growth opportunities.

Jean-Marc Gendre - General Manager, Medical Division: "The success of our Medical Division is first and foremost the success of its people. Their talent, commitment and entrepreneurial spirit have transformed this business into one of the recognised international leaders in its markets. I am extremely proud of everything we have accomplished together. I am convinced that becoming part of IPG Photonics Corporation would provide our teams, our technologies and our customers with outstanding opportunities to accelerate this remarkable journey while preserving the culture of innovation that has made our success."

Marc Le Flohic - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: "Today's announcement is undoubtedly one of the most significant milestones in Lumibird's history.

When we created Lumibird, our ambition was to build technology leaders capable of making a lasting difference through innovation, industrial excellence and long-term investment.

Over the years, we have successfully built two exceptional businesses. Our Medical and Photonics divisions have both reached critical size, achieved excellent operational performance and established leadership positions thanks to differentiated technologies and, above all, thanks to the remarkable women and men who have built them every day.

The challenge is now to provide each of these businesses with the resources, strategic focus and investment capacity required for their next stage of development.

I have particularly enjoyed working alongside our Medical teams. Their energy, passion, creativity and entrepreneurial mindset have transformed this division into an internationally recognised success story. I would like to sincerely thank each of them for this remarkable journey.

I am also particularly pleased that we have found in IPG Photonics Corporation a partner whose technological excellence, industrial capabilities and long-term vision closely match the values that have guided Lumibird's development from the very beginning. I am convinced that our Medical Division would find within IPG Photonics Corporation an outstanding platform to continue innovating, expanding internationally and creating value for patients, physicians and customers around the world.

For Lumibird, this transaction would open an equally exciting new chapter. As a focused photonics company, we would have greater agility, stronger financial resources and an even greater capacity to invest in breakthrough technologies that are becoming increasingly strategic for Europe and for our international customers.

This is not the story of a company selling one of its businesses. It is the story of two successful businesses that have reached the scale and maturity to pursue their own ambitions with the focus and resources each deserves. As an entrepreneur, I cannot imagine a more rewarding outcome than seeing both businesses enter this new chapter from a position of strength. I firmly believe this is the best path to create sustainable value for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders alike."

J.P. Morgan Securities plc served as financial advisor to Lumibird, and Linklaters served as legal advisor.

Next publication: H1 2026 sales on 27 July 2026, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid - state, diode

and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high - performance laser solutions via two

divisions: P hotonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the

defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch

designs and produces medica l diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees

and €225.6m in sales in 2025, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Andrew Moysey

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Actus

Mathieu Calleux

Investor Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@actus.fr Shan

Alexandre Daudin

Media Relations

Tel. +33(0)6 34 92 46 15 alexandre.daudin@shan.fr

[1] An earn-out of up to an aggregate maximum of €50 million could be added to the enterprise value of €300 million, depending on the Medical Division's performance in 2026 and 2027. It is structured in two successive brackets: the first (2026) is based on revenue thresholds (from €119m to €132.5m) with an upward or downward adjustment tied to EBITDA; the second (2027) applies to the remaining balance based on separate revenue-only thresholds (from €134.125m to €141m).

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