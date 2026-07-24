American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer Amplifies National Brand Presence at the NHRA Northwest Nationals with Leah Pruett Headlining and Matt Hagan Returning as Defending Seattle Champion on FOX and FS1

TSR Racing and NHRA's powerhouse fanbase provide American Rebel Light Beer a premier national stage to showcase its patriotic brand - American Rebel Light - America's Patriotic Beer at the track and on national television broadcast

NASHVILLE, TN AND SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB), maker of America's Patriotic Beer, accelerates into Pacific Raceways for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals (July 24-26) with a powerful two-car Tony Stewart Racing showcase. Leah Pruett's American Rebel-branded Top Fuel Dragster leads the weekend as the primary flagship entry, while defending Seattle Funny Car Champion Matt Hagan carries secondary American Rebel branding as he returns to chase back-to-back titles.

American Rebel Light Beer Expands Its National Broadcast Footprint

American Rebel Light Beer will be prominently featured across national television coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and the FOX Broadcasting Network, delivering millions of impressions to motorsports fans and beer consumers nationwide. With two of the NHRA's most recognizable nitro drivers carrying American Rebel branding, the company strengthens its coast-to-coast visibility and reinforces its patriotic identity on one of drag racing's biggest stages.

"NHRA drag racing is pure American horsepower, and the fans represent the backbone of this country," said Andy Ross, Chairman and CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.. "These are hardworking, freedom-loving patriots who value grit, faith, family, and country. Seeing American Rebel Light Beer thunder down the track at over 300 miles per hour on national television isn't just exposure - it's a statement. We're putting America's Patriotic Beer front and center for millions who live the American Rebel lifestyle."

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR): Leah Pruett & Matt Hagan Lead the Brand

American Rebel continues its strong partnership with Tony Stewart Racing, anchoring two championship-caliber nitro entries under one banner.

Leah Pruett - Top Fuel Dragster (Primary Sponsor - Seattle)

Thirteen-time NHRA national event winner and 2023 Top Fuel runner-up Leah Pruett leads TSR's Top Fuel program aboard the American Rebel Light Top Fuel Dragster. Leah recorded her first victory of the 2026 season at Bristol and currently sitting third in the championship standings, Pruett embodies the relentless spirit of an American Rebel as she carries the American Rebel fully branded entry into Seattle.

Matt Hagan - Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car (Secondary Sponsor - Seattle)

Four-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion and 57-time national event winner Matt Hagan returns to Pacific Raceways as the defending 2025 Seattle Funny Car Champion. American Rebel is proud to be a continuing sponsor on his TSR Dodge//SRT Hellcat, Hagan aims to secure back-to-back Northwest Nationals victories.

On-Track Action & National Broadcast Schedule

On-Track Competition (Pacific Time) • Friday, July 24 - Nitro Qualifying at 2:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. • Saturday, July 25 - Nitro Qualifying at 12:00 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. • Sunday, July 26 - Final Eliminations at 10:00 a.m.

National Broadcast (Eastern Time) • Friday, July 24 (FS1): Qualifying at 10:00 p.m. ET • Sunday, July 26 (FS1): Qualifying at 2:30 p.m. ET • Sunday, July 26 (FOX): Final Eliminations LIVE at 4:00 p.m. ET

Andy Ross on National and Northwest Momentum for American Rebel Holdings

"There's nothing in motorsports like the thunder of 11,000-horsepower nitro engines and the passion of NHRA fans," said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings Inc. "We're proud to stand as the primary sponsor of Leah Pruett's Top Fuel Dragster and to support Matt Hagan's championship defense. The Pacific Northwest is home to hardworking, freedom-loving Americans who embody the values our company was built upon."

"With national television coverage, passionate race fans, and two elite racers carrying American Rebel Light Beer, this weekend is a tremendous opportunity to amplify our brand presence nationwide. So grab an ice-cold American Rebel Light, raise a toast to freedom, family, faith, and the American Dream, and join us for an unforgettable weekend of NHRA racing. Rebel Up!"

American Rebel is Building America's Patriotic Brand Through Motorsports and Music Events

American Rebel's NHRA platform serves as a powerful engine for national brand expansion:

National Broadcast Reach: FOX and FS1 deliver millions of impressions across the U.S.A. throughout the season for American Rebel Light Beer.

Distributor & Retail Growth: High-visibility partnerships with TSR support shelf expansion and distributor acquisition.

Audience Alignment: NHRA fans strongly reflect American Rebel's core values - patriotism, hard work, freedom, and family.

Driving Consumer Engagement Beyond the Finish Line for American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel continues leveraging premier motorsports sponsorships as an important component of its broader retail expansion strategy. By aligning with championship-caliber organizations like Tony Stewart Racing and competing across three NHRA professional classes, the Company continues generating meaningful exposure that supports retailer engagement, distributor relationships, consumer trial, and long-term brand recognition. These authentic consumer touchpoints complement American Rebel's expanding distribution footprint and reinforce the Company's strategy of growing America's Patriotic Brand through experiences that connect directly with consumers.

"Motorsports continue to be one of the most authentic ways for us to connect with hardworking Americans who share our values," Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "We're proud to have Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall representing American Rebel across three professional NHRA classes while showcasing America's Patriotic Brand before one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. Every race weekend creates new opportunities to introduce consumers to American Rebel Light Beer, strengthen relationships with our retail partners, and continue building a brand that celebrates freedom, faith, family, and the American spirit."

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-natural, better-for-you premium light lager created for consumers who celebrate freedom, country music, motorsports, tailgates, backyard barbecues, patriotic festivals, and the American way of life. The brand is built around its signature statement: American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER. Brewed and co-packed by City Brewing, one of North America's premier contract brewing partners, and facilitated through AlcSource, a leading beverage alcohol facilitator, American Rebel Light Beer brings the Company's patriotic lifestyle brand into the beverage category with a fully scalable supply chain designed to support high-frequency social occasions and community-driven celebrations. The brand is built for the moments when Americans come together: Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, race weekends, sporting events, tailgates, military appreciation events, and patriotic gatherings across the country. As America celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, American Rebel Light Beer is proud to be the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom. American Rebel Light Beer. It tastes like Freedom.

www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and offers safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel is a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit. Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community-based activations, the Company is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection between consumer identity, product demand, and long-term shareholder value. American Rebel Beverages executes a premium brand marketer model - partnering with AlcSource as its beverage alcohol facilitator and City Brewing as its contract brewing and co-packing partner - providing the Company with a fully scalable, asset-light supply chain capable of fulfilling large regional and national chain orders as distribution coverage expands nationally. The Company believes its Champion Safe platform supports its broader mission by combining American Rebel's brand platform with American-made safe manufacturing capabilities.

www.AmericanRebel.com | www.championsafe.com | www.americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, or trends and are not historical facts. These statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "potential," "continue," "could," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding:

The Company's brand-expansion strategy , including national visibility, consumer engagement, and anticipated marketing impact from NHRA events and motorsports partnerships.

The Company's expectations regarding distribution growth , retail placement, and the scalability of American Rebel Light Beer's supply chain.

The Company's beliefs about audience alignment , consumer values, and the ability of motorsports and music events to drive long-term brand recognition.

Statements relating to the Company's future financial performance , market expansion, product demand, and shareholder value creation.

The Company's expectations regarding national broadcast exposure , impressions generated through FOX and FS1, and the marketing value of participation in NHRA events.

The Company's reliance on third-party partners , including AlcSource, City Brewing, Tony Stewart Racing, and retail/distribution partners, to execute its beverage strategy and national rollout.

Statements regarding the Company's ability to leverage sponsorships across three NHRA professional classes to support consumer trial, distributor acquisition, and retail engagement.

Statements about the Company's broader mission to build America's Patriotic Brand and the anticipated impact of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations on consumer demand for American Rebel Light Beer.

Risks, Uncertainties, and Factors That May Cause Actual Results to Differ

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Marketing and Sponsorship Risks: The effectiveness of motorsports sponsorships, including NHRA events, may vary and may not produce the anticipated national exposure, consumer engagement, or sales lift. Broadcast schedules, viewership levels, and media coverage are subject to change by FOX, FS1, and NHRA.

Distribution and Retail Risks: The Company's ability to expand distribution depends on retailer acceptance, distributor commitments, competitive dynamics in the beverage alcohol industry, and the Company's ability to maintain consistent supply through third-party brewing and co-packing partners.

Operational and Supply Chain Risks: The Company relies on AlcSource and City Brewing for production, facilitation, and co-packing. Any disruption, delay, capacity constraint, regulatory issue, or change in partner performance could impact product availability, quality, or scalability.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks: The beverage alcohol industry is highly regulated. Changes in federal, state, or local laws, licensing requirements, taxation, or enforcement practices could affect the Company's operations, distribution, marketing activities, or costs.

Market Adoption and Consumer Preference Risks: Consumer acceptance of American Rebel Light Beer, including its patriotic brand positioning, may differ from expectations. Shifts in consumer preferences, competitive product launches, pricing pressure, or macroeconomic conditions may impact demand.

Event-Related Risks: NHRA event schedules, attendance, weather conditions, and operational factors may affect the visibility and promotional impact of the Company's sponsorships. Driver performance, team participation, or unforeseen racing-related events may also influence exposure.

Economic and Industry Risks: Broader economic conditions-including inflation, supply chain constraints, consumer spending trends, and competitive pressures-may affect the Company's ability to achieve its strategic goals.

Forward-Looking Assumptions: Statements regarding national brand expansion, distributor acquisition, retail growth, and consumer engagement rely on assumptions that may prove inaccurate or incomplete.

No Obligation to Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

General Disclosure Regarding Alcohol Products

American Rebel Light Beer is intended for adults 21 years of age and older. The Company encourages responsible consumption and compliance with all applicable laws governing the purchase, possession, and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Third-Party Names, Trademarks, and Partnerships

References to Tony Stewart Racing, NHRA, FOX, FS1, Dodge//SRT, City Brewing, AlcSource, and other third-party organizations are for descriptive purposes only. All trademarks, logos, and brand names are the property of their respective owners. No endorsement or affiliation is implied beyond the sponsorships and partnerships expressly stated.

Investor Relations:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages | American Rebel Light Beer Distribution & Account Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

American Rebel Light Beer is intended for adults 21 years of age and older. Please enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-amplifies-national-brand-presence-at-the-nhr-1196209