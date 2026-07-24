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WKN: A14SN8 | ISIN: CA82621K1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 636
Stuttgart
24.07.26 | 21:56
14,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,10014,40010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 22:18 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sienna Senior Living: Sienna Announces Confirmation of Morningstar DBRS Credit Rating

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced the confirmation by Morningstar DBRS of the Company's BBB Issuer Rating and ratings on its Senior Unsecured Debentures, with trends remaining "Stable".

"The confirmation of Sienna's BBB credit rating reflects the strength of our operating platform and balance sheet, and the consistent execution of our growth strategy," said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During a period of compelling fundamentals for the Canadian senior living sector, maintaining an investment-grade rating allows us to access capital on attractive terms as we continue to scale our platform."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as "anticipate," "continue," "could," "expect," "may," "will," "estimate," "believe," "goals", "target" or other similar words and are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments
(905) 489-0258
david.hung@siennaliving.ca

Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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