Vector Sciences & Therapeutics: Vector Science & Therapeutics Reports First Quarterly Financial Results as a Public Company; Announces Inaugural Investor Q&A on July 28

Peptide manufacturing vertical on track to begin generating revenue in August 2026; VectorMist 510(k) submission advancing toward FDA filing

MEQUON, Wis., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") today announced the filing of its first quarterly financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis since completing its going-public transaction through a reverse takeover with OpenSesame Acquisition Corp. on April 23, 2026. The full filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Highlights

First quarterly filings as a public company following the April 2026 reverse takeover with OpenSesame Acquisition Corp.





as a public company following the April 2026 reverse takeover with OpenSesame Acquisition Corp. Peptide manufacturing revenue expected in August 2026 , with production capacity scaling to approximately 800,000 vials per month by early fall at target gross margins of 60% to 80%.





, with production capacity scaling to approximately 800,000 vials per month by early fall at target gross margins of 60% to 80%. Pharma-grade, cGMP-manufactured peptides with validated batch testing position Vector to address current supply gaps.





with validated batch testing position Vector to address current supply gaps. VectorMist 510(k) submission on track , with early distribution discussions underway in the laparoscopic field and potential revenue before the end of calendar 2026.





, with early distribution discussions underway in the laparoscopic field and potential revenue before the end of calendar 2026. Inaugural investor Q&A scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM Eastern via Microsoft Teams.

Inaugural Quarterly Investor Q&A

Vector will host its first quarterly investor Q&A via Microsoft Teams:

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern (11:00 AM Central)

Join link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/219486534913830?p=9I2Yin7jB9NzJlMHI4

Meeting ID: 219 486 534 913 830 Passcode: iA7Qi7X5

Vector is an early-stage company moving quickly into its revenue and sustainability phase. Under the guidance of a strong commercial team, the Company is advancing five verticals targeted at driving revenue and profitability: cGMP peptide manufacturing; VectorMist for perioperative pain management in laparoscopic surgery; Valor transdermal delivery of peptides; biomechanical molecular instruction technology for drug delivery; and localized delivery of oncology therapies for pancreatic cancer. Vector is currently focused on commercializing the first two verticals - peptide manufacturing and VectorMist - for launch in calendar year 2026, and is encouraged by the pace of progress across both.

Peptide Manufacturing: Scaling Toward First Revenue

Vector's peptide manufacturing operation is scaling up this quarter, with first production batches expected in August 2026 and initial revenue anticipated before the Company's fiscal quarter end in August. Vector's commercial focus is the sports medicine segment, where quality and trust are paramount, and the Company has signed agreements with leading athletes to serve as product spokespeople as part of its pre-launch marketing program.

Vector is one of only a small number of U.S. companies manufacturing pharma-grade peptides under FDA license and cGMP standards, with validated testing for sterility, endotoxin, potency, and purity performed on every batch. According to Grand View Research (2025), the global peptide market is approximately US$141 billion and is projected to reach US$295 billion by 2033. Demand is currently outstripping licensed supply: as of this release, Semaglutide (GLP-1) is on an industry-wide three-week backorder, underscoring the market's need for supply chains that are properly licensed, manufactured under cGMP, and independently tested. Production capacity is expected to reach approximately 800,000 vials per month beginning in early fall 2026, and the Company is targeting premium pricing with expected gross margins in the range of 60% to 80%. Samsung's recently announced purchase of CDMO PolyPeptide Group AG for US$1.8 billion to gain manufacturing capacity is, in the Company's view, a positive indication that Vector is strategically well positioned to take advantage of the rapidly growing demand for peptides.

The Company also recently announced the buildout of a highly technical distributor sales team with deep experience in the orthopedic and sports medicine channels to drive adoption at launch.

VectorMist: On Track for FDA 510(k) Submission

VectorMist, Vector's perioperative pain management technology for laparoscopic surgery, remains on track for submission to the FDA for 510(k) clearance, a process that typically involves a 90-day review from submission. Pending a favorable FDA review, the Company believes VectorMist could begin generating revenue before the end of calendar year 2026. Vector has initiated early distribution discussions with a number of companies in the laparoscopic field, and expects those discussions to intensify following the FDA filing.

Across every vertical, the Company's goal remains the same: to bring the science of precision to therapeutics - Smart, Steered, and Sustained.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is a medical technology and therapeutic delivery company developing technologies intended to improve how pharmaceutical agents, peptides, biologics and other therapeutic compounds are delivered to target tissues.

The Company's intellectual property portfolio spans advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, regenerative medicine, pancreatic oncology, smart wound care, lyophilized pharmaceutical systems and next-generation therapeutic delivery technologies.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the timing of peptide production and first revenue, expected production capacity and margins, the timing and outcome of the Company's planned 510(k) submission to the FDA, anticipated distribution relationships, and market growth projections. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory, manufacturing, market, and financing risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics