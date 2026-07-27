Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces the discovery of a new high-grade silver-bearing mineralized zone in the underground workings of the Company's Apuradita silver project in Bolivia.

Underground Channel Sampling

Channel sampling returned a length-weighted average grade of 539 g/t Ag over a continuous 10.0-meter interval in the main development drift of the Apuradita underground workings at an elevation of 4,216 meters above sea level and approximately 21 meters below the surface. The interval comprises five consecutive channel samples, each 2.0 meters in length. The drift is oriented at an azimuth of 210°, and sampling commenced at UTM coordinates 739,979 mE / 7,750,293 mN (WGS84, Zone 19S). The individual sample results are summarized in Table 1. Mineralization occurs as discontinuous, lens-shaped bodies whose geometry and orientation have not yet been fully defined. The relationship between the reported sample interval and the true thickness of mineralization has therefore not been established, and the true thickness of the reported interval is unknown.

Table 1. Channel Sampling Results

Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade Ag g/t TP-029 39.7 41.7 2 454 TP-030 41.7 43.7 2 838 TP-031 43.7 45.7 2 680 TP-032 45.7 47.7 2 614 TP-033 47.7 49.7 2 109 Length-Weighted Average 39.7 49.7 10 539

Channel samples were collected from underground workings at the Apuradita project and analyzed at the Company's internal APOGEE Pulacayo Laboratory. The APOGEE Pulacayo Laboratory is owned and operated by the Company and is used exclusively for operational and exploration support; it is not an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited analytical laboratory.

The mineralization is interpreted to have formed by supergene oxidation developed downward from the surface along the host structure. On this basis, the Company's current geological model indicates the mineralized zone remains open up-dip and has the potential to continue toward the surface. The continuity of oxide mineralization between the current workings and the surface has not been tested by drilling or sampling, and there is no assurance that mineralization is continuous over that interval.

Third Concentrate Batch

The Company has produced its third batch of silver concentrate via toll milling with Apuradita material feed. The third concentrate batch totaled approximately 32 tonnes with an average grade of 12,168 g/t silver and 32.75% lead. The assay results were provided by SpectrAA Laboratory in Potosí, Bolivia, an independent commercial analytical laboratory.

Mining and Development

The Company currently plans to produce between 400 and 600 tonnes of mineralized material per month during 2026 and 2027. As outlined in the news release dated July 8, 2024, silver-mineralized material at Apuradita is being extracted using the shrinkage stoping method. The two stopes are designed with approximate dimensions of 30 meters in length, 20 meters in height, and 4 meters in width.

Historical drilling, together with the Company's current geological interpretation, indicates sulphide mineralization averaging approximately 412 g/t Ag, 1.09% Pb, and 0.38% Zn. The historical drilling results are presented solely for geological context and should not be interpreted as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Readers are referred to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2024, for the underlying drill hole parameters, supporting technical data, and related NI 43-101 disclosure.

The Company's decision to place Apuradita into production, and the production estimates disclosed above, are not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and no mineral reserves have been established for the project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of technical and economic failure associated with this production decision than would be the case had the decision been based on a feasibility study.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Carlos Zamora, a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) and a Certified Professional CPG since 2024, who is an employee of the Company and is not considered independent. Mr. Zamora is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Qualified Person has reviewed and verified the data disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical, and test data, and considers it to be reliable for the purposes of this disclosure. Data verification consisted of reviewing the original field sampling records, verifying sample locations and channel measurements, reviewing laboratory certificates, confirming analytical results against the original assay reports, and validating the compilation of the analytical database used in this news release. The Qualified Person also conducted site visits during the exploration program and directly supervised portions of the sampling activities. No independent check assays or umpire laboratory analyses have been completed on the channel samples to date, which the Qualified Person considers a limitation on the verification process.

QA/QC

Silver analyses were performed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish for over-limit silver values. The preliminary underground channel sampling program did not include the insertion of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), blanks, or duplicate samples by the Company as part of the field sampling protocol. Analytical quality monitoring was conducted in accordance with the laboratory's internal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures. In addition, selected samples were submitted to SpectroLab located in Oruro, Bolivia, an independent analytical laboratory, for check assaying as part of the Company's analytical verification procedures. The Qualified Person considers this limitation when assessing the verification of the analytical results reported herein, and the Company plans to incorporate a comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples, into future exploration and sampling programs. Other than the QA/QC limitations described above, the Qualified Person is not aware of any drilling, sampling, or recovery factors that could materially affect the reliability of the reported analytical results.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company that optioned the Robinson-Lasher zinc-

germanium-gallium project in Kentucky located near a proposed US$7.4 billion smelter. The Company also operates the Apuradita silver project in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Executive Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected June sale of silver concentrate; production forecasts, rates, throughput and extraction of silver-bearing material; processing and toll-milling of material; concentrate sales; permitting matters; grades, recoveries and mineralization; transport and logistics; commodity prices; and related operational, regulatory, market and technical risks. Such forward-looking information, which reflects management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, is based on certain factors and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: market conditions; changes in business plans; the ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's mining projects; delays or failures in processing, toll milling, transportation or concentrate sales; delays in obtaining or maintaining permits and other regulatory authorizations; variability in grades, recoveries and metallurgical performance; changes in commodity prices; operational, technical, logistical and community-related risks; and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors about the Company are set out in its latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking information included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306609

Source: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.