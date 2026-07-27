CytomX Therapeutics Inc.: CytomX Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Charles Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., to the Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced the appointment of Charles Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Fuchs to our Board," said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. "Dr. Fuchs is a highly accomplished oncology expert and industry leader with more than three decades of experience across academia and global drug development, including advancing multiple cancer therapies from early research through approval. His expertise in oncology product development and specifically in gastrointestinal oncology will be invaluable as we continue to advance Varseta-M and the broader PROBODY therapeutic pipeline to improve patient outcomes."

Dr. Fuchs has more than three decades of leadership experience across oncology research and biopharmaceutical drug development. Charles most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Tubulis, where he oversees clinical strategy and pipeline development. Prior to joining Tubulis, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of oncology and hematology drug development at Genentech and Roche, where he led multiple novel therapies to approval, including Lunsumio, Columvi, Polivy, and Tecentriq. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Fuchs served as Director of the Yale Cancer Center and Physician in Chief at Smilow Cancer Hospital, where he contributed to the launch of several biotech companies and founded EvolveImmune Therapeutics. Earlier, he held several senior roles at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, including Chief of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Division, and Harvard Medical School, where he built leading research programs in gastrointestinal cancers and cancer epidemiology. Dr. Fuchs also serves as a Senior Advisor to Frazier Life Sciences. He is a board certified medical oncologist, holding an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and an M.P.H. from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"I am delighted to join CytomX's Board at this important time for the company," said Dr. Fuchs. "CytomX has built its highly differentiated PROBODY platform with the potential to meaningfully expand the therapeutic window of cancer therapies and address large patient populations with high unmet need. I am particularly excited to see the potential of the Varseta-M EpCAM ADC program to make an important impact for colorectal cancer patients and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help advance this product towards pivotal studies and ultimately to regulatory approval."

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked PROBODY therapeutics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY therapeutic platform, CytomX's vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX's robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), cytokines and T-cell engagers. CytomX's clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (Varseta-M; CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). EpCAM is a highly expressed tumor antigen that has previously been undruggable due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Varseta-M was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CX-801 is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter)

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