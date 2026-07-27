Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to report that core drilling is now underway at the Dobbin Gold Project to test the strong 2.1 kilometres long (1.3 miles) and 200 meters (660 feet) wide northeast trending gold in soils anomaly with large number of values between 0.1 g/t Au up to 2.73 g/t Au (approx. 0.09oz/ton). The project lies 85 miles south of Eureka in the Monitor Range, central Nevada.

Dave Mathewson, Company director and Geological Advisor states, "All of the Carlin deposit-type ingredients are present at Dobbin for this regional scale Carlin-type gold system; the lower plate Paleozoic carbonate sequence, near surface gold, a feeder structure and typical alteration and pathfinder metals accompanying the gold. The soil anomaly is very impressive and, in my experience, is very reminiscent to the strength and size that of the historic soil anomaly over the original Carlin deposit in the Carlin Trend."

Drill holes will not only test the lower plate carbonate unit hosting the gold soil anomaly, but beyond, to test up to 1200 feet (366 metres) of prospective lower plate Paleozoic carbonate units lying above the Ordovician Eureka Quartzite. Permissive carbonate host units below the Eureka Formation may be assessed in the future.

The permit at Dobbin allows for up to 26 core holes (two holes per 13 drill sites) and up to 12 mechanical trenches (5,291 feet in total length). The intension of the long mechanical trenches is to provide for continuous surface chip sampling across the gold soil anomaly that would provide sampling similar to a horizontal drill holes.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has earned a 100% interest in the Crescent Valley Property, which has a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type and a critical metals IOCG-type target. The Company has options on two other gold projects in Nevada, the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, President, CEO and director of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306618

Source: Phenom Resources Corp.