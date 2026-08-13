Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with a further update on the commercialization progress of MK Plus Co., Ltd. ("MK Plus"), the private Japanese battery company developing next-generation Vanadium Solid-State Battery ("VSB") technology, in which Phenom holds a 5% equity interest.

As previously report on April 20, 2026, MK Plus had secured a modern battery manufacturing plant in Sweden, a Swedish work force, and orders for the commercialization of its battery. Since then, MK Plus has added +10 interested customers in Europe and the Middle East by targeting utilities, renewable energy developers, industrial customers and infrastructure partners seeking safer and more sustainable alternatives to conventional battery systems. MK Plus believes increasing demand for grid-scale energy storage, combined with growing concerns regarding battery safety, continues to strengthen the commercial opportunity for its Vanadium Solid-State Battery platform.

In addition, a significant milestone was recently achieved through the announcement that MK Plus Sweden AB has been awarded nearly SEK 120 million (US$12 million) by the Swedish Energy Agency to jointly finance the continued industrialization of advanced battery manufacturing in Sweden. The funds support the continued development, scale-up and industrial implementation its Vanadium Solid-State Battery technologies and further strengthens the MK Plus's manufacturing platform established through the 2025 acquisition of an advanced battery manufacturing facility in Sweden. The Swedish project is being carried out in collaboration with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden and Swedish equipment suppliers, supporting further development of a domestic battery ecosystem while strengthening Sweden's and Europe's industrial battery value chain.

Other financings have been secured recently that will allow for the retooling of the Swedish plant for the MK Plus battery commercial line. The plant retooling is at an advanced stage and once completed, this will pave the way to deliver the first round of batteries this fall to the Austria State government of Burgenland, Agelus/Aramco, Saudia Arabia, and other European customers.

Today, MK Plus is evolving beyond a battery technology developer into an international battery manufacturing and commercialization company. Operating under the Vanadis Energy brand, MK Plus is establishing its European industrial base in Sweden while expanding its commercial footprint across Europe, North America and the Middle East. Through strategic manufacturing, research and commercial partnerships, Vanadis Energy is positioning itself to address the rapidly growing global demand for safe, long-life stationary energy storage solutions.

Phenom will continue to provide shareholders with updates as MK Plus progresses through the next stages of commercial production, customer deployment and international expansion.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has earned a 100% interest in the Crescent Valley Property, which has a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type and a critical metals IOCG-type target. The Company has options on two other gold projects in Nevada, the Dobbin and King Solomon Properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, President, CEO and director of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309480

Source: Phenom Resources Corp.