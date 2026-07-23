Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted a U.S. provisional application with the U.S. Patent Office to protect the Intellectual Property of the metallurgical flowsheet it has developed for the High-Grade Vanadium-Nickel Opportunity (Identified Project) reported on December 19, 2024.

The Company's metallurgical advisory team headed by Dr. David Dreisinger and Ms. Jodi Esplin has successfully developed a metallurgical flowsheet through extensive testwork at SGS Canada and by hydrometallurgical processing methods to achieve approximately 80% recovery of vanadium and 75% recovery of nickel through from a high-grade offshore source.

Phenom is also seeking to attract a strategic partner to fund and operate the Identified Project, with Phenom retaining part ownership through the utilization of its recovery processes. The Company anticipates that the Identified Project would be a long-term-operating processing plant that would process high-grade vanadium and nickel feed to generate high purity product at a profit at current prices and be a midstream contributor to the expanding US EV and large capacity battery markets.

With the heightened narrative by the Trump Administration on securing critical minerals, the Company is also endeavouring to attract U.S. government funds to advance and support the Project. The participation of Paul Cowley, Company President & CEO, and Dr. David Dreisinger, Company Metallurgical Advisor, as panelists in the two-day Strategic Resources in Competition Conference hosted by the Irregular Warfare Initiative (IWI) and the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) in Reston, Virginia which concluded yesterday was part of those efforts to spotlight the project to policymakers and legislators on Capital Hill. Video capture of the conference will be made available in the coming days on the Company website.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource and 100% interest in the Crescent Valley Project. The Company has options on two gold projects in Nevada - the Dobbin and King Solomon Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, including funding work programs on the Company's exploration properties and for general working capital purposes, the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306231

Source: Phenom Resources Corp.