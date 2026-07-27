

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Monday, HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.DE) announced the financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting sales of 20,136.5 million euros, up 9.6 percent from last year's 18,369.7 million euros.



The sales growth reflects the continued demand for advanced infrastructure projects, particularly in digital infrastructure, energy, defense and critical minerals.



Operational net profit stood at 479.7 million euros compared to 354.8 million euros in the previous year.



Operational earnings per share for the period increased 35.2 percent, to 6.38 euros from 4.72 euros in the prior year.



Operational profit before tax totaled 759.0 million euros compared to 587.7 million euros in the first half of 2025.



Nominal net profit declined to 467.6 million euros from 481.0 million euros in 2025.



On a per-share basis, nominal earnings were 6.21 euros versus 6.39 euros in the earlier year.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 18.9 percent, to 1,218.3 million euros from 1,024.5 million euros last year.



In light of these positive results, HOCHTIEF increased its 2026 profit guidance. The group now expects operational net profit of 1,025 million euros to 1,100 million euros in 2026, an increase of 30-40 percent on the previous year.



Currently, HOCHTIEF's stock is trading at 445.00 euros, down 0.63 percent on the XETRA.



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