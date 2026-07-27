Osaka, Japan, July 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (*1) (hereinafter "SESJ") has completed the acquisition of all shares held by NSN CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING JSC (*2) (hereinafter "NSN") in SHARP NSN ENERGY SOLUTION JSC (hereinafter "SNES"), a joint venture established in Vietnam by SESJ and NSN, as of June 30, 2026. As a result, SNES has become a wholly owned subsidiary of SESJ. In addition, SNES changed its company name to SHARP ENERGY SOLUTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED (hereinafter "SESV") on May 28.Since its establishment in March 2020, SESV has been engaged in EPC services (*3) ?covering engineering, procurement, and construction of solar power plants-as well as O&M services (*4), including operation and maintenance, within Vietnam.Amid continued growth in demand for renewable energy in Vietnam, the full acquisition is expected to accelerate decision-making and enable more integrated business operations. Centered on SESV, expansion into new business areas will be pursued, including rooftop solar power systems for factories and commercial facilities, as well as solar power plants combined with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).Overview of SHARP ENERGY SOLUTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED*1 A subsidiary of Sharp Corporation responsible for energy solutions business, including solar power system sales and electrical construction work (Headquarters: Yao City, Osaka; President and Representative Director: Hirozumi Gokaku).*2 A general construction company engaged in electrical and mechanical works, construction and civil engineering, and design consulting (Headquarters: Hanoi, Socialist Republic of Vietnam; President: Thach Hoang Ngoc).*3 EPC: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction of solar power plants.*4 O&M: Operation and Maintenance of solar power plants.About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.