Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Pentagon sucht Nickel: China dominiert - ist der Meeresboden die Lösung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 17:44
122,90 Euro
+0,61 % +0,75
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,95123,2518:42
122,90123,3018:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 18:10 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Publication of transparancy notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(Art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)


Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 22 July 2026 from FMR LLC, which states that one of their daughter companies, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 2,82%. The total stake of FMR LLC (group) in KBC Group now amounts to 4.73%.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): "acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights"
  • Notification(s) by: FMR LLC
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed / notification is updated: 17 July 2026.
  • Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply.
  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 662 783
  • Notified details: see annex.
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.

Attachment

  • 20260727-pr-trp-fmr-en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.