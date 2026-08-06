

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KBC Group (KBCSF), a Belgian integrated bank-insurance company, on Thursday posted a rise in net profit and total income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, the Group has revised up its annual outlook.



For the three-month period, the company reported net income of EUR 1.152 billion, or EUR 2.83 per share, compared with EUR 1.018 billion, or EUR 2.50 per share in the same period last year.



Total income was EUR 3.431 billion as against the prior year's EUR 3.041 billion. Net fee and commission income moved up to EUR 758 million from EUR 667 million in the previous year. Net interest income stood at EUR 1.805 billion, higher than EUR 1.509 billion a year ago.



The Group will pay an interim dividend of EUR 1 on November 6.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the lender now expects net interest income of around EUR 7.05 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of at least EUR 6.725 billion. Insurance revenue before reinsurance is now anticipated to move up by 9% against the previous outlook of at least 7.5%.



The Group now anticipates total income to move up by 11%, compared with the earlier guidance of at least 9.9%.



For fiscal 2025, KBC Group had reported net interest income of EUR 6.065 billion, with Insurance revenue before reinsurance of EUR 3.201 billion, on total income of EUR 12.200 billion.



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