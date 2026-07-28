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WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
28.07.26 | 09:44
47,650 Euro
+1,69 % +0,790
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,56047,59510:00
47,51047,57510:00
Dow Jones News
28.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
331 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Press Release: RENK successfully refinances and expands financial flexibility

Press Release: RENK successfully refinances and expands financial flexibility

RENK successfully refinances and expands financial flexibility 

-- New unsecured financing replaces previous IPO structure and significantly 
   reduces annual financing costs 
 
  -- Improved contractual terms create more scope for growth, investment and 
   future acquisitions 
 
  -- Refinancing underwritten by international banking syndicate with lending 
   commitments far in excess of the required volume is clear confirmation of 
   RENK's strong positioning in the international credit market

Augsburg, July 28, 2026 -- RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for the military and civilian sectors, has successfully realigned its financing structure. RENK is fully refinancing its previous syndicated loan agreements with a new unsecured syndicated loan package in the amount of EUR 1.05 billion.

CFO of RENK Group AG Anja Mänz-Siebje said: "This successful refinancing is a clear sign that the capital market recognizes RENK's strategic strength and dynamic growth path. The new unsecured financing structure gives us the financial foundation to systematically achieve our growth objectives by 2030, both organically and through targeted acquisitions."

This refinancing replaces RENK's previous leveraged buyout (LBO) financing with a flexible unsecured financing structure. The elimination of the previous collateral concept is a key advantage of the new financing, giving RENK additional entrepreneurial freedom and enabling the Company to make strategic decisions more quickly and more independently of lenders going forward. The refinancing involved targeted alignment of the bank portfolio with RENK's future strategic requirements.

The new financing comprises a long-term syndicated loan of EUR 450 million, a revolving credit facility of EUR 225 million, and a syndicated guarantee line of EUR 375 million. All of the facilities have a term of five years with the option to extend twice for one year in each case.

The refinancing attracted great interest in the financial market and was fully supported by all banks involved. The total lending commitments from the international banking syndicate far exceeded the volume actually needed, which underscores RENK's strong positioning as a borrower in the international credit market, and reflects the Company's extremely positive performance of recent years.

Markus Hammes, Head of Treasury at RENK, said: "The new financing is an important milestone for RENK. This long-term financing, with significantly improved terms, strengthens our financial position in the long term"

About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2024, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 1.14 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.

For further information, please visit www.renk.com

Disclaimer

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law. 

RENK Group AG            Media Inquiries to:                   Investor Inquiries to: 
 Gögginger Str. 73        Fabian Klee                       Team Investor Relations 
 D-86159 Augsburg           Chief Communications and Marketing Officer        investors@renk.com 
 Deutschland             fabian.klee@renk.com 
 www.renk.com             +49 160 7154 647 
 
About the RENK Group AG Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical 
propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, 
power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad 
product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and 
industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 
billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX 
since March 24, 2025. For further information, please visit www.renk.com Disclaimer This Press Release contains forward-looking 
statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this 
Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to 
unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual 
financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK 
Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or 
developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
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