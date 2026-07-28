Waukesha, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Zentra Oak today announced the expansion of its technology consulting and digital solutions business, reinforcing its commitment to helping businesses adopt artificial intelligence, automation, and digital technologies through a relationship-first approach focused on long-term growth.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/306574_9b0b5c8e84999ba1_001full.jpg

The expansion represents the next stage in the company's development as demand continues to increase for practical AI implementation, workflow automation, custom website development, and digital infrastructure solutions. Founded by entrepreneur Andrew Ziegler, Zentra Oak is expanding its capabilities to help organizations modernize their operations while maintaining the personal relationships that remain essential to business success.

As artificial intelligence and automation continue transforming industries, many business owners face a common challenge: understanding which technologies will create meaningful value without adding unnecessary complexity. Zentra Oak's expanded approach is designed to simplify that process by combining technical implementation with personalized guidance tailored to each client's goals.

"Our philosophy has always been that technology should strengthen businesses, not overwhelm them," said Andrew Ziegler, founder of Zentra Oak. "This expansion reflects our commitment to helping organizations adopt the right digital solutions while building long-term relationships based on trust, communication, and measurable results."

Rather than encouraging businesses to adopt every emerging technology, Zentra Oak works with clients to identify solutions that align with their individual objectives. The company's services include custom website development, workflow automation, AI integration, and digital strategy designed to improve efficiency while supporting sustainable business growth.

The announcement comes as organizations across industries continue evaluating how artificial intelligence can improve operations. While interest in AI has accelerated, many businesses are seeking experienced partners who can translate complex technologies into practical business solutions. Zentra Oak's expansion is intended to meet that growing demand by emphasizing education, collaboration, and implementation strategies tailored to each organization.

Since launching the company, Ziegler has built Zentra Oak around the belief that successful digital transformation begins with understanding the people behind each business. That philosophy has shaped the company's client relationships and continues to influence its approach as the business grows.

"Every business has a different story," Ziegler said. "Technology should support that story, not replace it. Our role is to understand where each organization wants to go and help build solutions that move them forward."

The company's relationship-first model reflects a broader shift within the technology industry, where organizations increasingly value advisors who can provide ongoing strategic guidance rather than simply delivering software or technical services. By focusing on communication, transparency, and long-term collaboration, Zentra Oak aims to make digital transformation more accessible for businesses of all sizes.

For Ziegler, building credibility has always centered on consistency rather than making exaggerated claims. As a young entrepreneur, he has focused on earning trust through preparation, execution, and long-term client partnerships.

"When people learn I'm 21, it's natural for them to wonder about my experience," Ziegler said. "I've always believed the best way to answer that question is through the quality of our work, the relationships we build, and the results we deliver."

That mindset continues to guide Zentra Oak as it expands its services and works with organizations seeking practical ways to integrate AI and automation into everyday operations.

The company also views continuous learning as an important part of its long-term strategy. Rather than presenting technology as a one-size-fits-all solution, Zentra Oak continues adapting its services alongside changing client needs and evolving digital tools.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in solutions that help businesses confidently navigate technological change while maintaining the personal connections that drive long-term success.

"I want people to remember that we genuinely cared about helping their business move forward," Ziegler said. "If people think of Zentra Oak years from now, I hope it's because we built trust through our work and helped businesses embrace technology with confidence."

As businesses continue modernizing their operations, Zentra Oak believes successful digital transformation depends on more than technology alone. Communication, trust, and long-term partnerships remain central to helping organizations adopt new tools that support lasting growth.

About Andrew Ziegler

Andrew Ziegler is the founder of Zentra Oak, a technology company that helps businesses strengthen their online presence through custom websites, automation, artificial intelligence integration, and digital strategy. His focus is on making technology more accessible while helping organizations implement practical solutions that support long-term business growth.

About Zentra Oak





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/306574_9b0b5c8e84999ba1_002full.jpg

Zentra Oak is a technology company that helps businesses improve their online presence through custom website development, workflow automation, artificial intelligence integration, and digital consulting. The company focuses on simplifying technology adoption while helping organizations implement practical digital solutions that support long-term growth.

Website: https://zentraoak.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306574

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency