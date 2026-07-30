Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vor China-Exportstopp: Firma könnte sich Zugriff auf 12-Mrd.-$-Chance sichern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.07.2026 13:09 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zentra Group plc: One Victoria - Contractor Administration and Termination

DJ Zentra Group plc: One Victoria - Contractor Administration and Termination 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: One Victoria - Contractor Administration and Termination 
30-Jul-2026 / 11:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 July 2026 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
 
("Zentra" or the "Company") 
 
One Victoria - Contractor Administration and Termination 
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, provides the following update in relation to One Victoria, Manchester. 
 
Further to the Company's announcement on 21 July 2026, Zentra has been informed that James Clark and Howard Smith were 
appointed Joint Administrators of Torsion Construction Limited (the "Contractor") on 29 July 2026. 
 
Following the appointment, Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited (the "Developer") has served notice terminating the 
Contractor's employment under the One Victoria building contract with immediate effect. 
 
Site security and measures to protect the works remain in place. The Developer, supported by Zentra and the wider 
professional team, is in advanced discussions with an alternative contractor regarding completion of the remaining 
works and expects to provide a further update shortly. 
 
Subject to finalising the replacement contractor arrangements and revised programme, the Company continues to expect 
practical completion in the last quarter of 2026. Based on the information currently available, Zentra does not expect 
these developments to have a material adverse effect on the recoverability of its GBP4.1m loan receivable, which ranks 
for repayment from project sale proceeds after secured borrowings and liabilities incurred in the ordinary course of 
business, but ahead of other shareholder loans. 

Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc                           
 
Jason Upton                           Nick Courtney 
Chief Executive Officer                     Finance Director 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk               Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) 
 
Ross Andrews                           Tomas Klaassen 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk                Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 438081 
EQS News ID:  2374602 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2374602&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 06:37 ET (10:37 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.