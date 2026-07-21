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WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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Dow Jones News
21.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Zentra Group plc: One Victoria - Contractor Update

DJ Zentra Group plc: One Victoria - Contractor Update 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: One Victoria - Contractor Update 
21-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 July 2026 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
 
("Zentra" or the "Company") 
 
One Victoria - Contractor Update 
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, provides the following update in relation to One Victoria, Manchester. 
 
Further to the Company's announcement on 25 June 2026 regarding the construction programme at One Victoria, the Company 
has been informed that Torsion Construction Limited (the "Contractor"), the principal contractor for the project, filed 
a notice of intention to appoint administrators on 20 July 2026. As at the time of this announcement, administrators 
have not been appointed. 
 
One Victoria is being developed by Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited (the "Developer"). Zentra acts as development 
manager for the project. As announced on 30 May 2025, the Company's investment in the Developer comprises a 30% equity 
interest and a loan with a face value of GBP4.1 million. 
 
Construction at One Victoria is at an advanced stage. Apartment fit-out is substantially complete and external facade 
works are in their final stages. The remaining works are estimated to represent approximately eight weeks of 
construction activity once new arrangements to finish construction are in place and principally comprise external and 
communal areas, finishing and snagging, testing and commissioning, and the necessary inspections and approvals. 
 
The Developer, supported by Zentra and the wider professional team, has been preparing contingency arrangements and is 
in discussions with the provider of the secured development finance facility, a potential replacement contractor and 
key project subcontractors. It is also taking steps to maintain site security, verify the status of completed and 
outstanding works and protect its position under the building contract and related project documents. 
 
Given the advanced stage of the development and the limited scope of work remaining, the Company considers the risk to 
overall project delivery to be limited. While there may be some short-term disruption to the programme, Zentra now 
expects practical completion in the last quarter of 2026. 
 
The Developer is assessing any additional costs arising from the Contractor's position. Based on the information 
currently available, the Company does not expect this event to have a material adverse effect on the recoverability of 
its loan, which remains expected to be repaid from project proceeds following completion. 
 
The Company will provide a further update as required. 

Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc                           
 
Jason Upton                           Nick Courtney 
Chief Executive Officer                     Finance Director 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk               Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)      
 
Ross Andrews                           Tomas Klaassen 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk                Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 436919 
EQS News ID:  2368850 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2368850&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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